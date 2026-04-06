Hatch Homes Maintains James Hardie Elite Preferred Status Since 2017 for Asheville and Greenville Homes

James Hardie Elite Preferred Contractor certification held by Hatch Homes since 2017 Hatch Homes honored with the 2024 James Hardie President’s Club Award for excellence in siding installation and customer satisfaction Hatch Homes honored with the 2018 James Hardie President’s Club Award for excellence in siding installation and customer satisfaction Hatch Homes Honored as a James Hardie President’s Club Award Winner James Hardie fiber cement siding with woodgrain texture installed by Hatch Homes

Hatch Homes, a Charlotte-based contractor, continues delivering expert fiber cement siding installation and replacement in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC.

Being Elite Preferred since 2017 reflects our commitment to high quality siding installation, ongoing training, and delivering siding built for long term durability and performance.” — Bill Gayler

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hatch Homes , a Charlotte-based siding contractor, continues to set the standard for fiber cement siding installation as an Elite Preferred Contractor with James Hardie, a distinction the company has maintained since 2017. This top-tier certification reflects Hatch Homes’ ongoing commitment to professional installation practices, continuous training, and consistently high levels of customer satisfaction.The Elite Preferred designation is awarded to a select group of contractors who meet strict requirements, including proper licensing, full insurance coverage, strong customer reviews, and continued education in both product knowledge and installation methods. For homeowners in Asheville, NC and Greenville, SC, this designation serves as a trusted signal of quality and reliability when selecting a siding contractor.Since its founding in 2017, Hatch Homes has completed hundreds of siding installation and siding replacement projects across the Carolinas. The company has earned more than 250 five-star reviews on platforms including Google, BBB, Angi, Houzz, Yelp, and Facebook, reinforcing its reputation for delivering durable, long-lasting exterior solutions backed by expert craftsmanship and a customer-first approach. As demand for exterior renovations grows in Asheville and Greenville, Hatch Homes has become a trusted choice for homeowners in surrounding communities. In Asheville, the company serves Buncombe County neighborhoods including Weaverville, Black Mountain, Woodfin, and Arden. In Greenville, SC, Hatch Homes works throughout Greenville County in areas such as Simpsonville, Mauldin, Travelers Rest, and Greer. Homeowners in these regions are increasingly prioritizing long-term value and curb appeal, driving interest in fiber cement siding solutions designed to withstand local weather conditions.To meet the needs of homeowners in these markets, Hatch Homes continues to invest in its team and installation process. The company partners with skilled local subcontractors and ensures all crews are trained to meet or exceed James Hardie’s manufacturer installation standards. This attention to detail maximizes siding performance, protects warranties, and delivers results Asheville and Greenville homeowners can rely on.In addition to craftsmanship, Hatch Homes leverages modern technology to enhance the homeowner experience. Tools such as HOVER and Renoworks provide precise measurements, detailed home visualizations, and accurate project estimates. These technologies help homeowners in Asheville and Greenville better understand their options, reduce uncertainty, and streamline project execution.While siding installation and replacement remain the company’s core focus, Hatch Homes also provides a full range of exterior remodeling services, including window replacement, roofing, decking, and exterior painting. This allows homeowners in Asheville, Greenville, and surrounding communities to complete multiple exterior projects through a single, experienced contractor.Hatch Homes has also been recognized as a James Hardie President’s Club Award winner in 2018 and 2024, a distinction reserved for top-performing contractors nationwide. This award highlights the company’s consistent excellence in fiber cement siding installation, adherence to manufacturer standards, and superior customer satisfaction. For homeowners in Asheville, Greenville, and nearby neighborhoods, the recognition reinforces Hatch Homes’ expertise, professionalism, and trusted local reputation. By maintaining Elite Preferred Contractor status and earning multiple President’s Club honors, Hatch Homes demonstrates its commitment to delivering high-quality siding solutions that are durable, long-lasting, and installed to exacting standards.With nearly a decade of experience, continued Elite Preferred status, and a strong track record of customer satisfaction, Hatch Homes remains focused on providing reliable, high-quality siding services to homeowners in Asheville, Greenville, and surrounding areas.Homeowners interested in upgrading their siding or exploring fiber cement options can contact Hatch Homes today to schedule a consultation.About Hatch HomesHatch Homes is a Charlotte-based exterior remodeling company specializing in siding installation and siding replacement, with a focus on James Hardie fiber cement products. Known for high-quality craftsmanship, professional installation standards, and a customer-first approach, the company has built a strong reputation among homeowners in Asheville, Greenville, and nearby communities including Weaverville, Black Mountain, Arden, Simpsonville, and Travelers Rest. Backed by consistent five-star reviews and Elite Preferred Contractor status, Hatch Homes delivers siding solutions designed for long-term durability, performance, and curb appeal. Homeowners in these areas can contact Hatch Homes today to schedule a consultation.

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