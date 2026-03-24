AA Limo Launches Premium Group Transportation Services Across Washington, DC AA Limo Launches Premium Group Transportation Services Across Washington, DC AA Limo Launches Premium Group Transportation Services Across Washington, DC AA Limo Launches Premium Group Transportation Services Across Washington, DC AA Limo Launches Premium Group Transportation Services Across Washington, DC

Washington, DC's trusted limousine company now offers luxury group travel for corporate events, weddings, airport transfers and more.

WASHINGTON DC, WA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AA Limo, Washington DC's premier car and limousine transportation company, announces the expansion of its luxury group transportation services across the greater DC Metro Area. Founded in 2001, the company has significantly grown its fleet to include stretch limousines, Mercedes Sprinters, and coach buses to meet Washington, DC demands.The company covers the entire Metro Area, including Maryland and Virginia, but currently focuses primarily on Washington, DC, and all its neighborhoods. They provide Washington group transportation services for corporate , wedding, and family travel. Clients can now choose from a variety of vehicles based on their group size.Moreover, AA LIMO is trusted by thousands of clients in DC. Also, they earned a 4.8 star rating on Google and Trustpilot. This highlights the company’s commitment to providing professional and luxurious group travel. And this expansion reflects the rising demand for the company's group travel throughout Washington, DC.Reliable Group Transportation Services in Washington, DCThe AA LIMO’s advantage in offering group transportation is its expertise. For the past 25 years, they have been in this industry. This makes them proficient in their business. They have experience handling large groups of passengers and providing a smooth ride.The company's mission for quality ensures that every group trip is handled with precision. Whether it’s a corporate event or a family transportation, AA LIMO ensures a smooth transportation experience.Types of Vehicles Available: Stretch limos, Party buses & VansAA LIMO is an independent transportation company and is not partnered or affiliated with any other provider. The company has 15+ self-owned vehicles, not rented, ensuring consistent availability and service quality. “Our goal is to keep groups together and deliver a safe and stylish travel experience,” said the company’s spokesperson. With AA LIMO’s strict vehicle standards, this commitment is consistently upheld.The company offers premium black stretch limousines, Mercedes Sprinters, and coach buses for groups of 10 or more passengers. For smaller groups of five or fewer, SUVs are also available. The company states that each vehicle is a late model, no older than five years, and is regularly inspected to maintain showroom-standard condition. A customer review from Washington, DC further validates this level of quality and service: "I recently booked AA LIMO for a group trip in Washington, DC. The experience exceeded expectations. The vehicle was spotless and extremely comfortable.”With a diverse fleet of vehicles, AA LIMO satisfies every group transportation requirement. Arranging a 10-executive, professional transportation or a 100-wedding attendees city-to-city transfer is not a difficult task for AA LIMO. Their zero ride cancellation rate over the past 5 years clearly speaks for itself. However, they clearly highlighted their vehicles' passenger and luggage capacities on their dedicated “Our Fleet” pages. Anyone can go there and check which vehicle aligns perfectly with their luxury and comfortable group transportation demands or desires. But, for a quick glance, their limousines seat 10, sprinter 14, stretch hummer 20 passengers, and coach 55 passengers.Along with offering group transportation services in Washington, DC, AA LIMO aims to make group travel comfortable, not a knee-to-knee experience. Committing to this, the company pays keen attention to its vehicle amenities. The vehicles, as shown on their website and social media, feature leather seats, ambient lighting, privacy screens, and minibars. Most of their customers love these features.Different Occasions AA Limo Serves Group Transportation Services in Washington, DCDC is a unique city. With major government institutions, it serves as a policy hub. Its iconic, monumental landscape makes it a popular destination for weddings. Also, corporate offices, major airports, and sightseeing tours creates a huge demand for professional and luxury group travel services in Washington, DC.“The demand for group transportation in Washington, DC is significant. We don’t view it simply as an opportunity to make a profit, but as a responsibility to serve the maximum number of passengers with a reliable travel experience,” said the company’s spokesperson.AA LIMO addresses the group transportation needs below:Wedding Limo Service: The company is experienced in handling all wedding transportation types. They provide wedding limousine services for newlywed couples. And offer smooth transportation for attendees. AA LIMO serves all wedding locations across Washington, DC. Additionally, they handle transportation for bridal showers and anniversary celebrations.Airport Transfers Solutions: Airport transportation is one of AA LIMO’s signature services. They provide stress-free airport travel for families. The company’s SUVs, from a diverse range of vehicles, deliver passengers a comfortable ride and offer ample space for luggage storage. They also accommodate customer requests, including extra luggage capacity and child safety seats. Moreover, the company serves door-to-terminal convenience with early-morning and late-night pickups/drop-offs. AA LIMO serves Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA), IAD, BWI, etc.Corporate Transportation Service: Serving Washington, DC, AA LIMO caters to high-profile clients, including federal institutions, executives, and corporate offices. This reflects a strong understanding of professional transportation standards. They serve individuals and also partner with companies to provide weekly or monthly recurring transportation for executive roadshows and conferences. The company offers corporate account billing along with dedicated account management for seamless coordination.Prom Nights & Graduation Parties Transportation: AA LIMO is a trusted partner for prom night transportation. Parents and Washington, DC high schools choose them for safe and smooth children's travels. The company follows strict safety protocols with a no-alcohol policy. Prioritizing safety, AA LIMO delivers a fun yet secure travel experience for students.. Their party-inspired limousine features LED lights, a sound system, dance space, etc, letting everyone enjoy the moment to its fullest.These are the most in-demand group transportation services offered by AA LIMO in Washington, DC. However, you can also request travel services for nationwide events like New Year's Eve celebrations and other personalized occasions, such as holiday parties.Trusted Washington, DC Transportation CompanyFor more than 25 years, AA LIMO’s customer-first approach and service quality have showcased the company’s commitment to its goals and promises. This makes AA LIMO a trusted and reputable car and limo transportation company in Washington, DC. Whether it’s a local customer or a discerning client, our approach remains the same, delivering a first-class ride, said the company’s spokesperson.At the heart of the company's service is its team of professional chauffeurs. Their chauffeurs have defensive driving skills to ensure a safe transit from one place to another. Also, the company gives chauffeurs 40-hour yearly training in the finer points of client hospitality to make rides truly professional.Moreover, many chauffeurs have years of experience with the company. This signals exceptional route knowledge and understanding of Washington, DC traffic. Whether transporting a wedding party or a corporate team to a conference, AA Limo's chauffeurs ensure punctuality and professionalism.More than a transportation company, AA LIMO is a combination of professionalism and luxury. Additionally, a trust of Fortune 500 corporations and high-profile VIP clients across the Washington DC Metro Area. For those who don’t want to compromise on service quality, AA Limo is the golden choice.At AA Limo, we believe that every group deserves a travel experience that is as memorable as the destination itself," said the CEO of AA Limo.Whether it's a wedding, a corporate retreat, or an airport run for a team of executives, our group transportation service is built around one promise: arrive in comfort, arrive on time.About AA Limousine & SedanAA Limo is Washington DC's premier car and limousine transportation service provider. The company offers luxury ground transportation for individuals and corporations. With customer-focused goals and an aim to be a trusted source for reliable transportation. AA LIMO has completed more than 50,000 rides, satisfying customers all across DC.Their services are available throughout the DC, Virginia, and Maryland region. From Downtown DC to Georgetown and Capitol Hill, the services are available. With a range of modern fleet, such as stretch limousines and party buses, AA Limo is committed to reliable and professional group transportation services. For more information, visit www.aalimousineandsedan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.