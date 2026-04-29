AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Strategic Expansion of Luxury Black Car Services Across Maryland and Virginia

AA Limousine & Sedan expands Mercedes-Benz S-Class service across Maryland & Virginia. AA Limousine & Sedan expands stretch limousine services across Maryland and Virginia, delivering luxury rides for weddings, events, and airport transfers. AA Limousine & Sedan expands executive bus services across Maryland & Virginia, offering reliable, luxury group transportation for corporate, events & airport travel. AA Limousine & Sedan expands luxury Sprinter service across Maryland & Virginia, offering spacious, premium group travel for events, airport transfers, and more. AA Limousine & Sedan expands party bus services across Maryland & Virginia, offering luxury group travel for weddings, events, and nightlife.

AA Limousine & Sedan expands luxury black car services across Maryland & Virginia, offering reliable, premium rides for airport transfers & events.

This expansion was not planned overnight. We have been working on it for years and gathering data.” — CEO AA Limousine and Sedan

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AA Limousine and Sedan recently announced that they are expanding their black car services across Maryland and Virginia. They have been working in Washington DC for 25+ years, providing premium car services to locals, businessmen, celebrities, sports travellers and politicians. However, the spokesperson of AA Limousine and Sedan posted that they are happy to launch black car transportation solutions across Maryland and Virginia. He also mentioned that commuting for people will be easy from now on in nearby Washington DC areas because they are extending their signature blend of professional, interstate and next-level travel experience beyond the nation’s capital.With the expansion of luxury car transportation, residents, business travelers, and celebrities in communities spanning Bethesda to Baltimore, and Alexandria to McLean will be able to access the same car white-glove transportation that DC clientele have been experiencing for two and a half decades. AA Limousine and Sedan is introducing high-end sedans and SUVs; they have late models of black cars, which will take your experience to the sky.Their team lead spoke to our media crew during a press conference that in Maryland, the company will now operate across all the areas including Rockville, Potomac, Bethesda, Baltimore, Annapolis, Frederick, and Silver Spring.He added, “Virginia is also on our radar; people there need something that is stress-free and reliable.” During the interview, he provided the complete list of the areas in which Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax VA , McLean, Springfield, and Vienna are prominent. Also stated that they are going to expand to all the counties of Virginia.Answering a question on why AA Limousine and Sedan is expanding luxury car transportation services in these areas, their spokesperson said, “This expansion was not planned overnight. We have been working on it for years and gathering data. Expansion is just a mere reflection and reaction to the increasing demand as people in these areas contact us and ask for black car transportation services.”A Measured Expansion Backed by Decades of ExcellenceWhen you look behind and search the origin stories of AA Limousine and Sedan, you will find out that the company was registered more than 25 years ago. They started from Washington DC with a small collection of vehicles. But consistency and quality helped them extend their fleet. Today, they have a large number of sedans and SUVs.“We launched luxury car transportation services with the same passion in DC 25 years ago, and at that time, I was thinking whether it would work or not,” said their CEO to our team. “But after taking the first step, I understood that people of DC need quality transportation and this is where I focused most throughout my entire career” he also added.Their journey to achieve this milestone was not as simple as it seems. When we interviewed their most senior driver, we got to know that the company learned things after and refined their services. “I was the first who got keys to a black car in AA Limousine and Sedan, and at that time I had doubts whether we could do it or not, but our CEO guided us, trained us and then gave us a direction.” During interviews with different black car chauffeurs one of them said, “I joined them after 5 years of the launch, and at that time we were the best company in DC for airport transfers and corporate transportation. Our CEO decided to expand services, and we started providing point-to-point and hourly chauffeur services from Capitol Hill to trendy Logan Circle/Shaw, scenic Georgetown, and vibrant Dupont Circle.”After discussing all of their history, we concluded that the expansion to Virginia and Maryland had decades of expertise. They prove themselves and then expand step by step from city to city and then to large states.Strengthening Regional Connectivity Through Premium TransportationThe newly added services are provided in one of the most dynamic and strategically significant areas. AA Limousine is provided to all areas of Virginia and Maryland. The list contains a number of places, airports, as well as avenues and hotels.Activities such as Rockville, Bethesda, and Arlington are among the most important ones, while areas like Annapolis and McLean residents will be able to book luxury car services. It is true that now AA Limousine and Sedan has sufficiently expanded and competed with one of the biggest names in luxury transportation across Washington, DC, Virginia and Maryland. AA Limousine and Sedan covers all the counties of Maryland But it raises a question about how they are managing all this. We asked this question to their CEO and manager. Both of them provide the same answer, as the CEO said, “We did not launch black car services in Virginia and Maryland without pre-work. We did everything before the day of the inauguration.”Furthermore, the manager replied, “It was my duty to employ experienced and trained drivers who know Virginia and Maryland, and I did justice to my job. I picked up an exceptionally experienced team of black car chauffeurs and ride planners.” While answering our questions, he added that “We were collecting the data of passengers for 2 years, and for the last month, the demand for black car services forced us to expand our services in these areas.”AA Limousine and Sedan is providing a number of luxury car transportation services including corporate travel, point-to-point services, wedding and event transportation, airport transportation, and hourly chauffeur services.Fleet Expansion to Support Elevated Service StandardsInterestingly, AA Limousine and Sedan not only expanded its services but also its fleet to support geographic extensions. The spokesperson tells our team that they have added new vehicles to their collection, including sedans and SUVs. The company continues to operate a carefully curated selection of luxury vehicles.The vehicles of AA Limousine and Sedan are equipped with the latest technology. Each vehicle has a soundproof interior with RGB lighting, top-quality leather seats and auto-climate control features. They have executive sedans, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Lincoln Continental. These vehicles are suitable for corporate travel and executive commutes. Additionally, residents can book these vehicles to experience a different level of luxury.They also have SUVs for group travel. The launch of AA Limousine and Sedan in Virginia and Maryland will enable families and friend groups to travel around their cities effortlessly. The SUV fleet includes the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, and Lincoln Navigator. The first two vehicles are perfect for business travellers, corporate teams or celebrities. While the last one is ideal for families, prom parties, nights out or group travels.While commenting on the fleet expansion, the chauffeurs’ team lead said, “Each vehicle is fully licensed and insured, has a GPS tracking system, real-time navigation and traffic monitoring features. We have the most advanced SUVs and Sedans across Virginia and Maryland.”Expanded Airport Transportation Services Across the RegionAA Limousine and Sedan are available for the airport transfers. The company is offering smooth and fully coordinated airport transfers to and from all the significant airports. The expansion of the airport transfer services occurred after multiple requests made by Virginia and Maryland clients. Airport transfers include Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.They have a dedicated team of chauffeurs who handle airport transfers. We asked multiple questions about expansion across the region and their CEO told us:“We have been working in DC for 25+ years, and we know the factors that impact airport travel. It is where timing coordination and professionalism are most important. We have a system to eliminate uncertainty and provide our clients a unique type of luxury that they might never have experienced before.”They are also providing meet and greet services on demand, offering a completely personalized arrival experience. Chauffeurs assist with luggage and ensure that you always reach your destination on time without stress about delays.About AA Limousine and SedanAA Limousine and Sedan is a Washington, DC based executive transportation company. They are expanding the transportation services to the nearby Washington DC areas, including Georgetown, Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, Foggy Bottom, Adams Morgan. Now they have launched a black car transportation service in Maryland from Rockville, Potomac, Bethesda, Baltimore, Annapolis, Frederick, to Silver Spring. Plus, they are expanding premium car solutions to Virginia, including Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, McLean, Springfield, and Vienna.They added new vehicles to aid their geographical expansion and provide 24/7 services. AA Limousine and Sedan continues to set the benchmark for luxury transportation across the DC metropolitan area.

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