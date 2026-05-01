AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Car and Limousine Services Across Texas

AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Luxury Sprinter Van Across Texas AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Stretch Limo Across Texas AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Executive Bus Across Texas AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Party Bus Across Texas AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Executive SUV service Across Texas

AA Limousine & Sedan expands car & limo services across Texas, delivering reliable luxury rides for airport transfers, events & corporate travel.

D.C. gave us our foundation, our reputation, and our pride. Maryland, Virginia and Texas have always been part of this region's soul, and frankly, they've always deserved better transportation options” — CEO AA Limousine and Sedan

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AA Limousine & Sedan Announces Major Expansion of Car and Limousine Services Across TexasWashington, DC, AA Limousine and Sedan is a luxury transportation company that is expanding its limo and car transportation solutions from DC to Texas. It is an award-winning company that is well recognized across DC, Virginia, and Maryland. Recently announced by the spokesperson of the company that they are launching premium car and limo transportation across Texas.The company has been working in DC for more than 25 years. The expansion was announced by the spokesperson after a briefing on the successful operations in Virginia and Maryland. He said, “ We are pleased to tell you that AA Limo has decided to launch black car services and stretch limousine transportation in Texas.” The inauguration of the Texas operation center was held recently to make it easy for Texas residents, businessmen, professionals and travellers to access high-end transportation services. The expansion is part of AA Limousine and Sedan’s long-term vision to establish a strong presence in the key metropolitan hubs. The company's administration has decided to provide a number of limo and car transportation services in Texas, including corporate transportation, wedding and event transportation, airport transportation, hourly chauffeur services, city-to-city services and travel transport.About AA Limousine and SedanAA Limousine started its first operation more than 25 years ago. They began with a small collection of vehicles, including sedans and stretch limousines. But the consistency and their impressive services made them one of the top luxury transportation companies in DC. To understand the journey of AA Limo, our team interviewed their first chauffeur, who started his career with the birth of the company.“Those were really struggling days full of frustration and uncertainty, as we could not plan the strategy to provide executive car service to our corporate client. But our manager guided us on how we can plan the entire ride from Houston to Spring, TX, and that was the very first ride… I still remember it and see that I am leading the entire new operational team of Texas.”We also interviewed other chauffeurs and every one of them had shared the same story of the old days about how they helped build AA Limousine and Sedan brick by brick. Talking to their manager, we asked different questions and when our team member asked what the core strategy was to build a limo and car service, he answered:“There is no secret recipe; all we did was focus on professionalism, quality and a passenger-first approach. When you book with us, whether it is a limo or a black car and the event runs late, our chauffeur will not force you to pay him extra privately for staying or ask for a tip. Our chauffeurs attend training sessions every 6 months to learn these tactics. So, when you satisfy your customer, they deliberately choose you over others and that is what happened with us.”We can say that AA Limousine and Sedan is not an ordinary transportation company. They had always tried to distinguish themselves from others and focused on factors that make them the real premium car transportation services providers in Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and now in Texas. It is one of those few companies that has achieved all these milestones in such a short duration.Where AA Limousine and Sedan Now ServesAA Limo is expanding day by day from small areas to cities and covering multiple states in the United States. They are providing luxury transportation across all of Texas. The expansion from Virginia and Maryland to Texas was in the plan of AA Limo. Now, they are providing services in Harris County, Houston and its nearby areas, including Spring, The Woodlands , Pasadena, Baytown, La Porte, Deer Park, and League City.In Dallas County, they are providing services in all the major metropolises, including Irving, Garland, Richardson, and Mesquite. The expansion of limo and executive car services is also covering Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport. Their spokesperson narrated to our team that:“There is not a single airport that we are missing; we are providing limo transportation and car transportation to all the airports in Texas, including George Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport, Dallas Love Field, San Antonio International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. From anywhere in Texas, especially these airports, you can book our stretch limo and black car services.”Interestingly, they also launched black car services and stretch limousine transportation in Tarrant County, covering Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine, North Richland Hills, and Euless. These areas are well known for major events and entertainment avenues. Plus, Bexar County residents can also reserve stretch limos and premium cars including sedans and SUVs. They cover San Antonio and surrounding communities, including Alamo Heights, Helotes, Leon Valley, and Converse.“We are planning to target the entire state of Texas, and we have this on our list. It is just the beginning of a great show, it is just a first step, crossing my fingers, I am confident that we will make quick progress.”CEO of AA Limousine and SedanAA Limousine is in the second phase of expansion. In this phase, they are targeting high-growth counties including Collin County, covering Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, and Prosper and in Denton County, services extend to Denton, Flower Mound, Lewisville, Corinth, and The Colony.They recently launched operations in Fort Bend County, which is known for being one of the fastest-growing suburban regions near Houston. Sugar Land, Missouri City, Fulshear, Rosenberg, and Katy are included in the Fort Bend County black car services and limo transportation.Further expansion includes Montgomery County , covering The Woodlands, Conroe, Magnolia, Willis, and Montgomery. And in Williamson County, services now reach Round Rock, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander, and Hutto. Simply put, they are providing luxury transportation services throughout Texas from North to South and East to West.Fleet Expectation Aligning Geographical Expansion“When we were planning to execute the expansion in Texas, the first question was how we would handle all these consistent rides with a limited number of vehicles and it enabled us to expand our collection of vehicles, both cars and limos.”This is what the fleet manager told our media team and when we inspected, we found out that they have added high-end, premium vehicles, including Mercedes-Benz S Class, and Lincoln Continental in the sedan collection. They have brought the latest models of these vehicles with tinted windows. Plus, they included Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Suburban, and Lincoln Navigator in the executive SUVs that businessmen, professionals, and families or groups of friends can use.In the limousine fleet, they added Stretch Limousine and Stretch Hummer Limousine. The first is ideal for advanced features. While the second is best for the classic limousine lovers. All the vehicles of AA Limousine and Sedan have high-end features, including RGB lighting, auto climate control, partitioned sections, baggage sections, bottle holders, premium leather seats and soundproof interior."D.C. gave us our foundation, our reputation, and our pride. Maryland, Virginia and Texas have always been part of this region's soul, and frankly, they've always deserved better luxury transportation options. We're not just expanding our map. We're extending a 25-year promise to new neighbors. And we take that seriously."CEO AA Limousine & SedanAbout AA Limousine & SedanAA Limousine and Sedan is a premium car and stretch limo transportation company that has been working in the United States for more than 2 and a half decades. They are expanding their luxury transportation services from Virginia, Maryland, Washington DC to Texas.The company has also expanded its fleet, adding new high-end vehicles. They provide a number of services in Texas including corporate transportation, point-to-point transportation, Texas airport transportation, events and wedding transportation, city-to-city services, hourly chauffeur services as well as nights out and in limo party services.Known for its commitment to excellent, advanced technology and professional chauffeurs, the company serves corporate clients, celebrities, sports teams, government offices, ambassadors, and private individuals with a focus on reliability, quality, and discretion.

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