ITS Expands Cybersecurity Capabilities with Black Breach Acquisition, Launches Dedicated Cybersecurity Team

ITS & Blackbreach Unified

ITS launches the Black Breach Security Division, expanding military-grade cybersecurity to 12 U.S. markets.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a managed security services provider, has launched the Black Breach Security Division, its dedicated cybersecurity team, expanding ITS’s ability to deliver military-grade threat protection to clients nationwide.

The announcement follows ITS's earlier acquisition of Atlanta-based cybersecurity firm Black Breach, LLC, expanding the company’s ability to serve clients in highly regulated industries with advanced threat protection, agnostic SOC, MDR, manual penetration testing, and virtual CISO services.

Founded in 2015, Black Breach built a reputation for protecting organizations through AI-powered cybersecurity and defense strategies modeled after national security practices. The firm specialized in serving businesses in automotive retail, entertainment, and other sectors where regulatory requirements and security threats demand sophisticated protection measures.

Justin Shanken, former CEO of Black Breach and now Chief Security Officer at ITS, shared his perspective on the integration:

"Since founding Black Breach, our mission has been to advance cybersecurity practices that mirror the discipline and intelligence strategies of national defense. This partnership with ITS allows us to extend that vision, delivering trusted, cost-effective, military-grade cybersecurity protection to a wider range of organizations across the country."

Tom Andrulis, ITS CEO, explained how the acquisition strengthens the company's security capabilities:

"We are excited to welcome the Black Breach team to ITS. Their deep operational experience and threat response expertise enhance our ability to protect clients in highly regulated industries. The Black Breach Security Division strengthens our position as a national MSSP committed to proactive cybersecurity and compliance readiness."

The Black Breach Security Division expands ITS's cybersecurity capabilities, supporting the company's teams across Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Olympia, Phoenix, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS)

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that helps small and mid-sized businesses across the United States strengthen their technology operations through professional-grade security solutions. Operating since 2003, ITS delivers Cybersecurity, Compliance, Managed IT, Co-Managed IT, and Healthcare IT services to clients in regional markets, including Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Oakland, Olympia, Phoenix, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Seattle. ITS’s cybersecurity capabilities are delivered through its dedicated cybersecurity team, the Black Breach Security Division.

For more information about ITS, visit www.itsasap.com or follow their LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube accounts.

About the Black Breach Security Division

The Black Breach Security Division is the cybersecurity team within ITS, providing tailored military-grade cybersecurity protection to organizations across the United States. Rooted in the expertise of former operators, officers, and special agents from the U.S. government and military, the division delivers AI-driven cybersecurity solutions including agnostic SOC, MDR, manual penetration testing, and virtual CISO services. The Black Breach Security Division specializes in serving highly regulated industries including automotive dealerships, state and local government, water treatment facilities, and organizations requiring CMMC compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.