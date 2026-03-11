Intelligent Technical Solutions Formally Announces Deepika Bhatia as President

Deepika Bhatia ITS President Managed Security & IT Company

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) has appointed Deepika Bhatia, a veteran managed services executive, as President.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS), a managed security services provider, today announced Deepika Bhatia as President. While this marks her first public introduction in the role, Bhatia has been a central force in ITS's leadership (as a consultant) for several years, shaping strategy, strengthening execution, and driving company growth.

“ITS has earned the trust of business leaders who depend on us when uptime, security, and accountability truly matter,” said Deepika Bhatia, President of ITS. “It’s a privilege to lead this organization alongside an exceptional team as we continue to evolve our capabilities, scale with intention, and make technology more resilient, secure, and accessible for our clients.”

As President, Bhatia oversees company strategy, product vision, and operational execution, spanning service delivery, client experience, and growth initiatives. She partners closely with her leadership teams to elevate client outcomes, strengthen internal capabilities, and advance ITS’s commitment to cybersecurity-first managed IT services for businesses nationwide.

Prior to joining ITS, Bhatia held senior executive leadership roles across managed services and enterprise technology organizations for more than two decades, including positions as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President, with responsibility for professional services, delivery, and product organizations. Beyond her professional work, she actively volunteers with the Orthopaedic Institute for Children and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“Deepika has a remarkable leadership presence and a clear vision for where we’re going,” said Tom Andrulis, Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Technical Solutions. “She has strengthened our client relationships and helped raise the level of professionalism across our leadership team. I genuinely enjoy working alongside her.”

Under Bhatia’s leadership, ITS has continued to invest in operational rigor, service excellence, and cybersecurity programs that help clients reduce risk, maintain continuity, and focus on growing their businesses with confidence.

About Intelligent Technical Solutions

Intelligent Technical Solutions (ITS) is a managed security services provider delivering IT and cybersecurity solutions to businesses nationwide. With a focus on proactive security, operational performance, and strategic partnership, ITS helps organizations build resilient IT infrastructures that support business growth. For more information, visit www.itsasap.com or follow ITS on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

