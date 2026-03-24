Tecla Languages Receives Outstanding Customer Experience in Study Abroad Programs 2026 Award

Excellence recognised twice: Tecla Languages celebrates another award for outstanding customer experience in study abroad programmes.

TECLA Languages receives its second major award for customer experience in 2026, following its 2024 Service Excellence recognition in education.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TECLA Languages has been awarded the Outstanding Customer Experience in Study Abroad Programs 2026 Award in recognition of its dedication to delivering supportive, well-structured, and enriching international learning experiences. This latest achievement follows the organisation’s Service Excellence Award in 2024, further highlighting its consistent commitment to high-quality student support.

As a specialist provider of study abroad programmes and language courses, TECLA Languages focuses on helping students access educational opportunities that combine language development, cultural immersion, and personal growth. Through its customer-focused approach, the organisation has built a strong reputation for guiding students and families through every stage of the study abroad journey, ensuring clarity, reassurance, and professional support throughout the process.

A Diverse Range of International Programmes

A key strength of TECLA Languages lies in the breadth of programmes available to students. The organisation offers a wide variety of options, including English, Spanish and French summer camps for teens, sports camps, high school programmes, family programmes, adult learning opportunities and online courses. his range allows participants to select experiences tailored to their individual goals and age groups.

Among its standout offerings are specialist career-oriented language programmes that combine professional development with language learning. These innovative courses are designed for students seeking to enhance their language skills while gaining industry-specific knowledge and practical experience in fields such as business, healthcare, law, fashion, engineering, food, music and performing arts.

Additionally, TECLA Languages has expanded its portfolio with new Spanish immersion programmes in Spain. Designed especially for students preparing for GCSE Spanish and French, these experiences combine language learning with cultural immersion in a real-world setting. Alongside its wider range of international opportunities, this initiative reflects TECLA Languages’ commitment to delivering meaningful and academically relevant learning experiences beyond the classroom.

Customer Experience at the Core

What sets TECLA Languages apart is its strong emphasis on customer care and ongoing support. The organisation prioritises clear communication, continuous assistance, and reliable guidance, ensuring students and families feel confident and informed throughout their experience.

Programmes are carefully designed to prioritise student wellbeing and safety, with structured supervision, pastoral care, and dedicated support systems forming a central part of each programme. This attention to detail creates a positive environment where students can focus on learning and personal development, while families feel reassured about the level of care provided.

Setting a Benchmark for Study Abroad Experiences

Receiving the Outstanding Customer Experience in Study Abroad Programs 2026 award reflects TECLA Languages’ continued dedication to delivering high-quality educational travel experiences backed by professional guidance and attentive service.

Building on its 2024 Service Excellence recognition, TECLA Languages continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider in the international education sector. By combining diverse global programmes with a strong customer-first philosophy, the organisation helps learners build confidence, develop global perspectives, and enjoy meaningful cultural experiences.

Through consistency, professionalism, and genuine care, TECLA Languages sets a respected benchmark for customer experience within the study abroad industry.

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