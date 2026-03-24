Ames Federal Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification

CMMC Level 2 Certified - C3PAO - The Cyber AB Accreditation Body - Wise Technical Innovations

Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects the operational discipline required to protect sensitive federal information and support secure project delivery” — Brandon Evans

BURNSVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ames Federal Contracting Group, LLC, a subsidiary of Ames Construction , has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2.CMMC Level 2 certification validates Ames Federal’s ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and securely support federal and Department of Defense-related projects requiring enhanced cybersecurity controls.“Achieving CMMC Level 2 reflects the operational discipline required to protect sensitive federal information and support secure project delivery,” said Brandon Evans , Senior Vice President, Ames Federal.To earn certification, Ames Federal was independently assessed and validated against the 110 security requirements aligned with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 framework. The certification reflects coordinated efforts across Ames Federal and cybersecurity teams to strengthen systems, enhance internal processes, and reinforce workforce training.With CMMC Level 2 certification, Ames Federal remains positioned to pursue and execute federal projects requiring enhanced cybersecurity standards.About Ames FederalAmes Federal Contracting Group, LLC builds resilient projects while meeting the unique needs of federal clients. As a subsidiary of Ames Construction, Ames Federal leverages decades of experience and deep resources to bring innovation and value to federal projects. To learn more, visit: www.AmesFederal.com About Ames ConstructionAmes Construction is a full-service, heavy civil and industrial general contractor that performs high-quality construction across the United States. Our mission is to provide construction solutions in harmony with nature so that our people, clients, partners, and communities flourish. Founded in 1962, Ames is an employee-owned company that retains an entrepreneurial spirit while offering the experience of a proven construction industry leader. Visit us at www.AmesConstruction.com ###

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