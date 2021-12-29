AMES CONSTRUCTION REGIONAL PRESIDENTS STEP ASIDE
Executive Vice Presidents Justin Gabrielson, Jerry Miller and Tim Odell named Presidents of their regions. Ames owners continue as members of the Ames Board of Directors.
Ames Construction, Inc., an industry-leading full service, heavy civil and industrial general contractor, announces the following leadership changes effective December 13, 2021:
• Ron Ames has stepped aside as President of the Midwest Region. Executive Vice President Justin Gabrielson has assumed the role of President of the Midwest Region.
• John Ames has stepped aside as President of the Southwest Region. Executive Vice President Jerry Miller has assumed the role of President of the Southwest Region.
• Mark Brennan has stepped aside as President of the Western Region. Executive Vice President Tim Odell has assumed the role of President of the Western Region.
Ron Ames, John Ames and Mark Brennan all continue in their roles as owners and members of the Ames Board of Directors. The new presidents take the reins in their respective regions as 2022 projects in transportation, energy, mining, water and other sectors are ramping up.
In announcing the change, the owners expressed gratitude for the contribution and leadership of Ames founder Richard Ames. Together, they built the family-owned business into one of the premier civil and industrial general contractors in North America, celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022.
Ames Construction was built upon a rock-solid culture of loyalty, honesty, integrity and innovation and is in a strong position with a stable workload and a healthy future, they added. They also expressed appreciation for the many loyal and dedicated employees who have helped make Ames the successful company it is today.
About Ames Construction
Ames is a recognized leader in the Commercial, Energy, Transportation, Mining, Rail, Renewable Energy, Water and Wastewater industry sectors. Ames Construction ranked 73rd in Engineering News-Record Magazine’s 2021 list of the top 400 contractors.
Ken Brandt
