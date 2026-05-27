Realm Music Group Launches Premium Sync Licensing Services Featuring Fully-Owned Catalog by Artist/Producer Ricki Erik

Ricki Erik introduces a 100% controlled music catalog designed for fast, one-stop sync licensing. Realm Music Group, an independent record label offering a fully owned, one-stop music catalog for global sync licensing. "Como Te Llamas" Grammy Nominated Latin Pop hit by Ricki Erik Brand new single summer hit by Ricki Erik- Miami Nights

Fully owned catalog offers one-stop sync licensing with instant clearance and global access to Ricki Erik’s music, including “Como Te Llamas.”

The industry is shifting toward ownership and control. We’ve built a model where great music meets instant accessibility, and that’s where the future of licensing is headed.” — Ricki Erik- President Realm Music Group

PEABODY, MA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As conversations around artist ownership continue to reshape the music industry, Realm Music Group is stepping forward with a powerful solution: a fully owned, one-stop music catalog now available for global sync licensing . Led by artist, songwriter, and producer Ricki Erik, the company is launching dedicated Sync Licensing Services designed to give music supervisors, film and TV producers, brands, and content creators instant access to high-quality music with no clearance barriers.At a time when many artists are still navigating complex rights structures, Realm Music Group offers a 200% controlled catalog, meaning both master and publishing rights are owned entirely in-house. This allows for fast approvals, flexible licensing terms, and immediate usability, eliminating the delays that often slow down production timelines.Leading the release is Ricki Erik’s Latin pop single “Como Te Llamas,” now officially available for licensing worldwide. The track delivers a vibrant blend of romance, rhythm, and global crossover appeal, making it a strong fit for film, television, commercials, streaming content, and lifestyle-driven campaigns. With its emotional tone and infectious energy, the song is well suited for romantic scenes, nightlife visuals, travel content, and brand storytelling.Originally positioned for a high-profile collaboration, “Como Te Llamas” is now being released independently for sync, creating a unique opportunity for buyers seeking a polished, ready-to-license record with immediate clearance. This shift highlights a growing movement of independent artists reclaiming control and opening new pathways for direct licensing.Beyond its existing catalog, Realm Music Group also offers custom music production, songwriting, and vocal production services, working directly with Ricki Erik to create original compositions tailored to specific creative briefs. With decades of experience and a sound influenced by pop, soul, and global music, Ricki Erik delivers both artistic depth and commercial versatility.“Our goal is to make great music easy to license,” says Ricki Erik. “Everything we create is fully owned and ready to go, so creatives can move fast and stay inspired without delays.”Realm Music Group’s catalog spans multiple genres including Latin pop, R&B, dance, indie soul, and retro-inspired music, all curated with sync placement in mind.Music supervisors, agencies, and producers can explore the catalog, request licensing, or inquire about custom projects at:For licensing inquiries and partnerships:Michelle@RealmMusicGroup.comSync Licensing, One-Stop Licensing , Music for Film and TV, Music for Commercials, Latin Pop, Romantic Music, Custom Music Production, 100% Owned Music, Fast Clearance Music, Indie Music Catalog

"Como Te Llamas" By Ricki Erik available for sync licensing

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