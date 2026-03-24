New Training to Support First Responders’ Mental Health

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of a new online training for mental health professionals who currently work with or are considering working with first responders such as 911 dispatchers, law enforcement, emergency medical technicians and firefighters. The First Responder Mental Health and Cultural Awareness Training features content on first responder culture, mental health challenges and barriers that may prevent first responders from seeking mental health treatment. The training includes insights from the New York State First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment championed by Governor Hochul, which included a survey completed by more than 6,000 first responders in New York State.

“First responders do more than put their lives on the line; they also put them on hold, prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of New Yorkers every single day,” Governor Hochul said. “During First Responder Wellness week, we are taking care of our brave firefighters, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, emergency department personnel and members of law enforcement who always sacrifice for their communities and witness New York’s toughest moments. It’s up to us to take care of one another and give first responders the support they need.”

This training is a one-hour, awareness level training for mental health professionals interested in working with first responders. It includes videos from responders and mental health professionals about the unique culture, issues, and challenges facing first responders from a mental health perspective. The training includes scenarios and interactive exercises to test the learner’s knowledge. Mental health professionals that successfully complete the training can receive continuing education credit. There are a total of five modules covering the following topics: understanding the work of first responders; first responder culture; stressors and barriers to seeking care; understanding health disparities; and strategies to engage first responders.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “Our first responders are witnesses to life’s cruelest events, and it is vital that they receive the support they need to take care of themselves the way that they take care of others. This new training will provide mental health professionals with the insight they need to work with first responders and expand treatment options for first responders looking for help.”

Last February, Governor Hochul unveiled the findings of the First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment, noting that more than half of individuals working in public safety fields experience high levels of stress, burnout and mental health challenges. It also found that there is currently a lack of first responder culturally competent mental health professionals available to treat first responders. In response, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and the Office of Mental Health have released this training through their Learning Management Systems. Mental health professionals that complete the training will be eligible to receive continuing education credits. DHSES and OMH are working on additional trainings for mental health professionals, and those trainings will also be posted to the respective Learning Management Systems once they are ready.

The launch of this training is part of Governor Hochul’s ongoing efforts to improve first responder mental health and wellness. In addition to the New York State First Responder Mental Health Needs Assessment, DHSES previously announced several other responder wellness resources. The new resources available include a Responder Wellness Program Primer, an informational resource intended to help state and local public safety agencies develop or enhance their responder wellness programs; a video that highlights the unique mental health needs of first responders; and the launch of a new website dedicated to first responder mental health and wellness.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “First responders dedicate their lives to keeping their communities safe when there’s an emergency. They are first to arrive when there’s a crisis and can often be exposed to traumatic events. It’s vital to ensure resources are there when they need it. This training will ensure mental health professionals are culturally competent and equipped to support the unique needs of the first responder community. I thank Governor Hochul for her continued support of New York’s dedicated emergency workers.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “Emergency responders face many unique challenges to their mental well-being. This training will help mental health clinicians to better understand what they experience every day on the job, so they are well-prepared to work with them whenever they experience challenges to their mental well-being. This training reflects Governor Hochul’s full commitment to supporting the mental health needs of emergency personnel throughout New York State.”

Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “First responders face unique challenges on the job that can put them at a higher risk for developing behavioral health issues such as substance use and mental health disorders, and can also face barriers to getting help. This initiative will make it easier for them to find the help they need, and further supports Governor Hochul’s work to create a healthier New York for all residents.”

OMH also leads several initiatives to support first responder mental health, including CARES UP, which provides $3 million annually to uniformed personnel agencies and veterans’ organizations to increase suicide prevention efforts and wellness programming. So far, this initiative has provided funding to 53 first responder agencies and 11 veteran-serving organizations via Onward Ops, helping them to integrate mental health and suicide prevention training with various wellness initiatives designed to enhance overall health.

Building on this effort, Governor Hochul’s FY 2027 budget proposes establishing a First Responder Behavioral Health Center of Excellence to serve as a statewide training and technical assistance hub so departments of all sizes can develop peer support programs. By leveraging peer-to-peer relationships, the state can help break down barriers to care and ensure emergency personnel have the mental health resources they can rely on to stay safe and healthy on the job.

In addition to the training and CARES UP, any New Yorker experiencing or who knows someone experiencing a behavioral health issue may contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which connects them to trained crisis counselors 24/7 to help those thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. New York 988 call centers received more than 41,000 calls in February alone, making it the second-most active service nationally.

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “As we continue our work to expand access to comprehensive mental health services for all New Yorkers, we applaud Governor Hochul's recognition of the valuable role that wellness officers and peer support teams can play within public safety organizations to help first responders deal with job-related stress. We know that 911 dispatchers, law enforcement, emergency medical technicians, and firefighters face real barriers to seeking help for their higher rates of stress, anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Mental Health, I remain committed to making sure all New Yorkers get the care and support they need from clinical professionals and from trusted, trained peers.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “First responders experience immense pressure every day, yet too many face barriers when seeking mental health care. Expanding training for mental health professionals will help ensure more providers are prepared to support those on the front lines. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your partnership in advancing mental health care for first responders and all New Yorkers.”

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X, or visit dhses.ny.gov.

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