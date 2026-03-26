Mosaic Biosciences Expands Discovery Capabilities with Carterra® High-Throughput SPR Platform

Mosaic Biosciences announces the addition of a Carterra (HT-SPR) instrument to its discovery platform for characterization and enhanced discovery capabilities.

BOULDER , CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, a leader in protein and antibody therapeutic discovery, today announced the addition of a Carterra high-throughput surface plasmon resonance (HT-SPR) instrument to its discovery platform. This addition of characterization technology strategically enhances Mosaic’s discovery capabilities by integrating industry-leading real-time kinetic analysis and epitope binning into its existing discovery and engineering workflows.The Carterra LSAXT HT-SPR instrument enables rapid, high-sensitivity monitoring and analysis of protein-protein and antibody-antigen interactions with unparalleled throughput driving efficiency in lead identification, optimization, and candidate selection in a single workflow. With this technology, Mosaic will accelerate the pace at which it discovers and develops differentiated biologics across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, and rare diseases.“As we scale our antibody and protein discovery engine, this acquisition reinforces Mosaic’s commitment to delivering high-quality therapeutic candidates faster and with deeper mechanistic insight,” said Tracey Mullen, Chief Strategy Officer at Mosaic Biosciences. “The Carterra platform’s ability to generate rich binding data at scale, including best-in-class kinetics, and epitope binning directly complements our integrated engineering and discovery strategy.”The addition of the Carterra platform expands Mosaic’s internal capabilities by enabling:- High-throughput kinetic measurements across extensive candidate libraries- Epitope binning to group candidates and prioritize binding sites with functional relevance- Rapid characterization workflows that feed robust data into Mosaic’s computational models and decision frameworksThis newly acquired technology will be incorporated into Mosaic’s discovery pipelines immediately, strengthening collaborative programs with partners and bringing deeper biophysical insight earlier into discovery programs, enabling more informed candidate selection and de-risked advancement.“We are delighted to support Mosaic Biosciences in leveraging Carterra’s HT-SPR technology to advance its mission of discovering transformative therapeutics,” said Chris Silva, Vice President of Marketing and Product at Carterra. “By combining Carterra’s unmatched throughput and data fidelity with their innovative discovery platform, Mosaic stands to make a meaningful impact on drug discovery.”About Mosaic BiosciencesMosaic Biosciences is a biologics discovery company specializing in antibody and protein engineering, with expertise spanning transgenic mouse platforms, display technologies, and multispecific antibody formats. Mosaic partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to generate high-quality, developable biologics optimized for real-world therapeutic success. To learn more visit www.mosaicbio.com About Carterra, Inc.Carterrais a leading provider of innovative technologies designed to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutic candidates. Since the Company’s first product launch in 2018, its Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) platforms have been adopted by the largest 20 pharmaceutical companies, major CROs, and leading biotechs across the world.Carterra's high throughput LSA, LSAXT, Ultra, and Vega platforms transform label-free characterization workflows, enabling screening and characterization for both large and small molecules in a single step. The instruments combine patented microfluidics technology with real-time High-Throughput SPR (HT-SPR) and industry-leading analysis and visualization software – delivering up to 100 times the data in 10% of the time, while using only 1% of the sample compared to existing label-free platforms.Carterra, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and has Customer Experience Centers in San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston, Nashville, Manchester (England), and Munich (Germany). Carterra products are available in Asia-Pacific and Oceania through our exclusive distributor, Revvity.Carterra, Inc.Cheri Salazar(408) 594-9400csalazar@carterra-bio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.