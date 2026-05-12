Mosaic Biosciences and Abkyu Announce Collaboration to Expand VHH Discovery Capabilities

Abkyu - Mosaic VHH Discovery Workflow

Combining Mosaic's integrated biologics platform with Abkyu's in vivo VHH expertise to deliver a seamless pathway for clients pursuing next-gen therapeutics.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Biosciences, an integrated biologics discovery CRO, and Abkyu, in vivo VHH discovery specialist, today announced a preferred partnership that expands the therapeutic modalities available to clients through a single, coordinated discovery experience.The two organizations share a biology-first philosophy prioritizing scientific transparency, deep collaboration, and accountability to program outcomes. For clients pursuing single-domain antibodies (VHHs), the partnership eliminates the friction of disconnected vendors and creates a unified pathway from target biology through optimized, developable biologics.Built on Scientific AlignmentAbkyu's expertise in camelid immunization and immune repertoire analysis, is uniquely suited for difficult and previously intractable targets, and integrates directly into Mosaic's end-to-end platform spanning antibody discovery and optimization, protein engineering, cell-based assays, protein sciences and analytics, and translational pharmacology."VHH discovery requires specialized upstream immunization expertise and a clear downstream path to high-quality leads. This collaboration connects Abkyu’s in vivo VHH generation capabilities with Mosaic’s integrated engineering, functional screening, developability assessment, and lead selection workflows. Together, we can help clients move from immune-derived VHH repertoires to optimized leads with greater scientific continuity and clearer decision-making at each stage of discovery.- Tracey Mullen, Chief Strategy Officer, Mosaic BiosciencesWhat This Means for ClientsThrough the partnership, clients gain access to a full suite of VHH-focused capabilities:— In vivo VHH Discovery via Abkyu: Camelid immunization programs tailored to target biology and therapeutic mechanism, with next-generation immune repertoire capture and data-driven lead selection designed to unlock difficult targets— Antigen Design & Critical Reagent Generation: Expert support in antigen engineering and high-quality immunogen production to maximize immune response quality and epitope diversity— VHH Engineering & Optimization: Affinity maturation, half-life extension, multispecific format engineering, and developability profiling within Mosaic's protein engineering platform— Integrated Functional Screening: Cell-based assays and functional characterization in biologically relevant contexts from early discovery through lead selection— Protein Sciences & Analytics: Biophysical characterization, expression, and purification support to advance leads with confidence— Translational Pharmacology: Early-stage in vitro and in vivo pharmacology to de-risk programs ahead of IND-enabling studiesClients working on nanobodies, bispecifics, ADCs, CAR-T constructs, and radiopharmaceutical conjugates can access the full workflow through a single point of engagement, with both teams working in close coordination on science and communication."VHH expertise across the full development journey is rarer than it should be. By bringing Abkyu's immunization and repertoire analysis capabilities together with Mosaic's downstream development expertise, we're providing researchers with a fully integrated framework to develop the next generation of life-saving medicines."- Travis LeGuyader, Co-Founder, AbkyuWhy VHHs and Why NowSingle-domain antibodies have emerged as a versatile and increasingly validated therapeutic modality. Their compact size enables access to epitopes and tissue compartments inaccessible to conventional antibodies, while their thermostability, ease of engineering, and compatibility with multispecific formats make them attractive building blocks for complex therapeutic strategies. The VHH clinical pipeline has grown substantially across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and beyond.In vivo discovery remains a reliable system for generating high-affinity, functionally relevant, and diverse panels of VHHs. By harnessing the immune system's natural selection machinery, Abkyu's suite of immunization tools enables the generation of robust immune response to the industry’s most challenging targets like GPCRs, ion channels, and highly conserved targets and epitopes.About Mosaic BiosciencesMosaic Biosciences is an integrated biologics discovery CRO advancing complex antibody and protein therapeutics. Mosaic's platform combines antibody discovery, protein engineering, cell-based assays, protein sciences and analytics, and translational pharmacology to move programs from concept to candidate selection with scientific rigor and speed. Led by a team with deep drug discovery experience across biotechnology and pharma, Mosaic operates as a consultative, end-to-end partner educing complexity, de-risking programs, and delivering decision-grade candidates with predictable outcomes.Learn more at mosaicbio.com About AbkyuAbkyu, Inc., based in Boston, MA, is a biotechnology company specializing in single-domain antibody (VHH) discovery, with a focus on the most challenging and high-value therapeutic targets in the industry. Leveraging proprietary immunization strategies and advanced discovery methods, Abkyu’s approach enables broad diversity capture and utilizes cutting-edge bioinformatics to precisely identify and select the most promising clones from natural immune repertoires. By combining deep scientific expertise with industry-leading workflows, Abkyu accelerates the development of next-generation biologics to tackle complex disease biology.Learn more at abkyu.com or email contact@abkyu.com

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