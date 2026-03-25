GRS Accelerates Digital Transformation of Global Solar Projects with SenseHawk’s Taskmapper Platform

The solar EPC contractor of Gransolar Group has digitized end-to-end construction, inspection, and commissioning across its worldwide portfolio using TaskMapper

At GRS we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our operational efficiency and deliver superior value. By integrating TaskMapper, we have digitized our most critical on-site workflows.” — Andrés Mateos, EPC Quality Responsible at GRS

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SenseHawk , a leading developer of software-based management tools for the solar energy generation and infrastructure industry, today announced a milestone in its ongoing partnership with GRS , the solar EPC contractor (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) of Gransolar Group. GRS has successfully standardized its global solar construction operations on SenseHawk’s TaskMapper platform, driving a new standard of digital efficiency across its worldwide portfolio.As one of the world's most prominent solar EPC contractors, GRS manages massive, highly complex projects across multiple continents. To maintain its track record of on-time and high-quality project delivery, GRS adopted TaskMapper to establish a common map-based operational model for its construction sites, enabling standardized project execution and centralized global oversight. Following a successful initial rollout in late 2024, GRS has aggressively expanded its use of TaskMapper across several active solar projects representing over 1.5 GW of capacity globally, including key sites across Europe, Africa, and Australia."At GRS, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our operational efficiency and deliver superior value to our clients," said Andrés Mateos, EPC Quality Responsible at GRS. "By integrating TaskMapper into our daily operations, we have digitized our most critical on-site workflows. This gives our management teams real-time visibility into global project health, ensuring we build faster, smarter, and with uncompromised quality."Using TaskMapper, GRS has successfully digitized and streamlined several traditionally labor-intensive workflows, including:1. Construction Progress Monitoring: Real-time, geospatial tracking of daily site activities ensures projects stay strictly on schedule and budget.2. Inspections and Quality Control (QC): Digital checklists, photo-reports and mobile-first issue logging allow GRS field teams to catch, document, and resolve defects instantly, significantly elevating site quality.3. Commissioning: Seamless digital handoffs and automated punch-list management ensure a smooth, documented transition from construction to grid connection."GRS is a true pioneer in the renewable energy space, and their rapid, global adoption of TaskMapper speaks to their commitment to operational excellence," said Swarup Mavanoor, CEO and Co-Founder of SenseHawk. "Managing utility-scale solar projects across different geographies is incredibly complex. We are thrilled that TaskMapper is providing the unified digital infrastructure GRS needs to connect their field teams, automate their reporting, and successfully deploy gigawatts of clean energy worldwide."For more information on how TaskMapper is helping EPCs like GRS digitize solar construction, visit www.sensehawk.com About GRSGRS is a company specialized in the construction of photovoltaic solar plants and their connection to the grid, with a great international projection and operating on all five continents. With 20 years of experience and 127 plants operating worldwide, its services and solutions guarantee the viability of any installation. The company exceeds 4.5 GW of installed capacity worldwide. In the O&M business line, GRS operates around 3.1 GW. The company's business strategy, which consists of developing, constructing and operating small and large-scale projects, adapting to different needs, has allowed them to reach a level of excellence to continue growing as one of the leading international EPC contractors.About SenseHawkTaskMapper by SenseHawk is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps customers develop, build, and operate solar and other infrastructure sites through superior insights. The TaskMapper platform offers end-to-end management of solar asset lifecycles, integrating geospatial data, drone sensors, and workflows to create a single source of truth. Deployed on over 600 solar sites worldwide and analyzing over 200 GW of solar assets, TaskMapper enables yield improvement, defect identification, progress monitoring, and cost reduction.Media Contacts:Marta Roperopress@gransolar.com+34 673 31 94 08

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.