Taskmapper by SenseHawk Awarded CyberVadis Gold Medal for Outstanding Cybersecurity Performance

Taskmapper, the leading software platform for solar lifecycle management, has been recognized with a Gold medal by CyberVadis for enterprise-grade security.

CAMPBELL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SenseHawk , a leading developer of software-based management tools for the solar energy generation and infrastructure industry, today announced that it has been awarded a Gold medal for its outstanding cybersecurity performance by CyberVadis CyberVadis is a premier third-party cybersecurity risk assessment platform that maps to all major international compliance standards, including NIST, ISO 27001, GDPR, and other global privacy and security laws. Achieving a Gold medal status signifies that SenseHawk has demonstrated exceptional maturity in its information security management system, ensuring that its customers' proprietary infrastructure data is protected with the highest level of rigor."Your dedication to cybersecurity is truly remarkable, and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and commitment," the CyberVadis Engagement Team noted in their official award announcement to the SenseHawk team.As the renewable energy sector accelerates its digital transformation, the security of project and asset data has become a critical priority. SenseHawk’s Taskmapper solution serves as a single source of truth for all stakeholders in solar projects - integrating geospatial data, sensor data from drones, SCADA systems, and complex workflows. By securing a CyberVadis Gold medal, SenseHawk reassures its global portfolio of clients - which includes major developers, EPCs, and asset owners across 20+ countries - that their sensitive data is handled with uncompromised security."As Taskmapper becomes the nerve center for gigawatts of solar infrastructure worldwide, enterprise-grade cybersecurity isn't just an add-on; it is a foundational pillar of our business," said Swarup Mavanoor, CEO and Co-Founder of SenseHawk. "This Gold medal from CyberVadis validates our team’s relentless effort to mitigate third-party cyber risks and protect our clients' data at every stage of the solar asset lifecycle, from pre-construction to operations and maintenance."In 2022, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) acquired a majority stake in SenseHawk, recognizing the platform's ability to drive down costs, enhance productivity, and improve on-time performance for solar projects globally. As SenseHawk continues its rapid expansion and product innovation, maintaining world-class cybersecurity standards remains essential to supporting the complex digital twins and automation tools that its enterprise customers rely on.To learn more about SenseHawk’s secure Solar Digitization Platform and how it accelerates solar projects from planning to production, visit www.sensehawk.com About SenseHawkSenseHawk is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps customers develop, build, and operate solar and other infrastructure sites through superior insights. The SenseHawk Solar Digitization Platform (SDP) offers end-to-end management of solar asset lifecycles, integrating geospatial data, drone sensors, and workflows to create a single source of truth. Deployed on over 600 solar sites worldwide and analyzing over 100 GW of solar assets, SenseHawk enables yield improvement, defect identification, progress monitoring, and cost reduction.

