NYC Headshot Studio Photographs 7,000th Client

Headshot Photographers NYC - Ray Singh

Headshot Specialist, a Midtown Manhattan portrait studio, marks a major milestone as LinkedIn-driven demand for professional headshots continues to climb.

LinkedIn has become the new business card — except everyone can see it, all the time. A bad photo isn't just a missed opportunity. It's sending the wrong message every single day” — Ray Singh

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headshot Specialist, one of the most sought-after headshot photographers in NYC, has photographed its 7,000th client — a milestone that reflects both the studio's decade-long presence in New York's competitive corporate landscape and a broader shift in how professionals manage their personal brand online.Founded by photographer Ray Singh, Headshot Specialist has served a client base spanning solo consultants, small business owners, and Fortune 500 executives across virtually every industry sector in the New York metro area.The milestone comes as LinkedIn continues to cement its role as the default first stop for recruiters, hiring managers, and business development professionals. LinkedIn has reported that profiles featuring a professional photo receive substantially more views and connection requests than those without — a gap that carries real consequences in a city as competitive as New York."New York professionals understand better than anyone that first impressions are everything," said Ray Singh, founder of Headshot Specialist. "Reaching 7,000 clients tells me that more and more people are treating their LinkedIn photo the way they treat their resume — as something worth investing in."The studio offers a full range of corporate photography services, including individual LinkedIn headshots, executive portraits, and team headshots for companies of all sizes. For professionals across the five boroughs and the surrounding metro area searching for a headshot photographer near me , the studio's central Midtown Manhattan location makes it one of the most convenient and accessible options in the region. Singh and his team also travel throughout the New York metro area and across the United States for conference and trade show headshot events.About Headshot SpecialistHeadshot Specialist is a professional headshot photography studio and one of the leading headshot photographers in NYC, based in Midtown Manhattan. Specializing in LinkedIn headshots, corporate headshots, team headshots, and on-site photography, the studio has served over 7,000 clients across industries. For more information, visit www.headshotspecialist.com Media Contact:Ray SinghHeadshot Specialist646.944.3218ray@headshotspecialist.com

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