Saskatchewan Putting Patients First by Modernizing Surgical and Anesthesia Records Systems

CANADA, March 23 - Released on March 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing up to $5 million through eHealth Saskatchewan (eHealth), to launch a fully integrated digital system for anesthesia and surgical care, benefiting both patients and anesthesiologists.

The new system will automate and integrate the anesthesia management information with the provincial surgical suite, creating a more complete digital patient record and a more efficient, connected, and patient-centered experience. By streamlining workflows and enhancing collaboration among care teams the system will optimize resources and improve patient safety.

"Our government is putting patients first by investing in technological advancements that improve access and outcomes for surgical patients in our province," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This new system will assist in the recruitment and retention of anesthesiologists and other specialists who want to work with the most modern and efficient tools."

This initiative responds directly to requests from Saskatchewan anesthesiologists for modern software tools that streamline clinical documentation and integrate existing operating room management systems, allowing the specialists to focus on patient care by improving workflow efficiency.

"Thanks to the Government of Saskatchewan for supporting the implementation of a new perioperative information system," Saskatchewan Health Authority Anesthesiologist Dr. Tim Rosser said. "This new tool is designed to reduce administrative burden, deliver patient specific information at the point-of-care and improve efficiency. The new system enables more time and attention for safe, patient-centered care."

The software will be implemented in a phased approach beginning in Fall 2026. The two-year contract with Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc., includes implementation and annual maintenance costs.

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For more information, contact:

Media Inquiry Line

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca