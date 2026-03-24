Dynamic Netsoft Aligns with Global PropTech Innovation Trends at PropTech Connect 2026
PropTech Connect 2026 Dubai bringing together global real estate leaders, investors, and technology innovators.
Industry professionals networking and discussing real estate innovation at PropTech Connect 2026 in Dubai.
Dynamic Netsoft showcased RealEstatePro, which integrates the real estate and contract processes to fill gaps and enhance operational efficiency.DUBAI, DUBAI, INDIA, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Netsoft Technologies took part in PropTech Connect 2026 at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, held on February 4 and 5, 2026. It collaborated with PropTech product developers, investors, and operators as they embarked on their next significant transformation in the real estate sector.
The Dubai Land Department hosted PropTech Connect 2026 for the first time. More than 4,000 people from 1,500+ enterprises came to the event. There were 300+ presenters and more than 12,000 meetings planned.
The difference in discussion was what stuck out.
In the past, the discourse has been about leveraging technology, how to go digital, what tech tools to utilize, or where to begin. This conversation has changed because most businesses now have some kind of technology in place. Now the focus is on whether the systems will operate in the real world.
Dynamic Netsoft found that portfolio managers are dealing with the frequent problem of having separate systems for leasing, finance, and maintenance that don't work together. Instead of acting on their data, portfolio managers spend time making sure that it is correct.
This contributes to friction in the process; reporting takes longer, data has to be validated multiple times, and there is usually a delay in decision-making until there is confidence in the numbers.
Dynamic Netsoft has also demonstrated its purpose-built solution, RealEstatePro, which allows you to manage multiple processes throughout the real estate transaction and contract lifecycle with one system, saving time and minimizing system dependencies. The RealEstatePro integrates all areas of operational and contractual processing in one system, from property acquisition through leasing, through sale and agreement management, and the renewal of one or more agreements.
The questions being asked are also changing:
1. Which assets have done worse than expected?
2. What prices are going up that no one knows about?
3. What signs did you miss?
People are less willing to wait for an answer, and the gaps are becoming more obvious. When a tenant wants a quick, digital-first experience, their expectations put even more pressure on you to respond quickly, be visible, and have shorter response times.
Even though things are still moving forward, there are still fundamental gaps:
1. A lot of companies still use old systems, which makes it harder for them to see what's going on in their growing portfolios.
2. Some people have started using new technology, but they don't always use it in their daily work.
3. There is data, but it is not always used at important moments in the decision-making process.
There are also problems with capability. The operational discipline of the expanding system cum analytics management operation, necessitates operational discipline and an advanced domain. So, investments have mostly gone into physical assets, but not as much into process improvements that would make things more efficient.
The Dynamic Netsoft model backs up what was said above. The main goal is to close the gaps in current processes, not to add more capabilities. The platform offers a complete solution for all of the primary operational tasks, such as leasing, finance, maintenance, and asset management.
RealEstatePro combines organized workflows with regular business activities by adding tracking and renewal views of agreements and automatic billing. Contract operations are not seen as independent operational activities, which makes it easier to organize and makes the finances more accurate.
Continued adoption is still very important. Training, onboarding, and continuous support will make sure that the system is used consistently over time. Including tenant interactions, such as service requests and mobile access, in the operational workflow instead of adding them on top of it.
Mr. Sirajudeen Ismail, CEO of Dynamic Netsoft, remarked about the event, "Most companies have already set up their systems. The issue now is consistency. If the system doesn't support how people really work, they'll find a way around it. This is where most of the operational gaps lie.”
The future is starting to take shape. Now that technology is easy to access, the focus is on making sure that people and procedures work well together across all systems in your firm.
About Dynamic Netsoft Technologies
Dynamic Netsoft Technologies is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner that offers ERP solutions to the construction and real estate industries. They have more than 15 years of experience helping corporations with leasing, finance, property management, and asset management.
RealEstatePro is Dynamic Netsoft's ERP system. It brings together all of an organization's operations by offering a single platform for both asset lifecycle management and contract lifecycle management.
Sirajudeen Ismail
Dynamic Netsoft Technologies
+91 8925441117
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.