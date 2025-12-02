Dynamic Netsoft Shares Key Insights on GCC Real Estate Digital Adoption after Cityscape 2025

Dynamic Netsoft Technologies at Cityscape Global 2025 Dynamic Netsoft Technologies at Cityscape Global 2025 Dynamic Netsoft Technologies at Cityscape Global 2025

Following a successful showcase at Cityscape 2025, Dynamic Netsoft outlines key digital adoption trends & technology drivers shaping the GCC real estate market.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of the prestigious Cityscape Global 2025 event in Riyadh, Dynamic Netsoft Technologies Private Limited turned the spotlight on the evolving digital maturity of real estate enterprises in the GCC region. It was a call to action for property owners, property managers, investors, enterprise stakeholders, and developers to speed up their shift toward digital operations and data-driven property management.Overview of Dynamic Netsoft's participation at Cityscape Global 2025Dynamic Netsoft made a strong impact at the four-day Cityscape Global 2025 event in Riyadh, engaging with enterprise leaders to discuss how the real estate sector is moving toward smarter, more digital, and AI-enabled operations. Business leaders showed high interest in the company’s AI-powered solutions, especially the automation and portfolio insights demonstrated through live sessions. Many visitors explored how our property management software - RealEstatePro centralizes leasing, finance, property operations, and asset management on a single platform, with flexibility to support commercial, residential, and mixed-use portfolios. Conversations throughout the event focused on long-term transformation, including global smart city practices, sustainability-led development, data-driven planning and reporting, and modernization strategies.Purpose: Sharing Learnings on GCC Real Estate Digital MaturityDynamic Netsoft's main objective at the show was to share the learnings drawn from conversations and comparisons across GCC markets, and to raise awareness of the digital gap within property management operations.The company positioned itself as both a vendor and a partner: one that understands the realities of real estate operations in the Gulf region, and one prepared to align technology-led transformation with strategic business goals.Key Market Insights from Cityscape 2025 DiscussionsFrom the conversations at the event, Dynamic Netsoft observed several recurring themes that signal where the GCC real estate industry stands on its digital journey:Growing preference for integrated platformsMany attendees shared their frustration with disconnected systems used for leasing, operations, maintenance, and accounting. There is a strong push toward centralized platforms that offer complete visibility across the entire property lifecycle.Data-driven decisions are becoming a priorityReal estate companies are increasingly focused on using data for better insights. They want clarity on questions like: Which assets are underperforming? Where are we losing maintenance efficiency? How can we forecast occupancy? This shows a more mature and analytical mindset across the sector.Cloud and mobility are preferredWith portfolios spread across multiple countries in the GCC, companies see secure cloud systems and remote access as essential.Stronger focus on tenant experienceAcross malls, residential communities, and office buildings, tenants and visitors expect digital services, such as smart check-in, mobile maintenance requests, and integrated building access. As a result, real estate providers are adopting more tenant-focused operations.Challenges Identified in the Property Management IndustryDespite the positive momentum, Dynamic Netsoft also spotted several obstacles that real-estate operators in the GCC must overcome:➤ Many organisations still rely on spreadsheets or outdated software. This slows innovation and makes it difficult to gain real-time visibility across portfolios.➤ Technology is often introduced without involving the operational teams who use it daily. This leads to poor adoption and limited ROI.➤ Real estate firms are finding it difficult to hire or train people who can manage advanced platforms, analytics, IoT-enabled buildings, or digital tenant services.➤ Reliable analytics requires accurate, consistent data. Many companies still lack clear data standards. As one visitor shared, “We want insights, but we don’t trust our data yet.”➤ Some organisations still focus spending mainly on physical assets, while investments in digital processes, staff training, and continuous improvement remain low.Dynamic Netsoft’s Response & Solutions IntroducedIn response to the insights and challenges highlighted at Cityscape Global 2025, Dynamic Netsoft points out that overcoming these challenges is not just about technology, but aligning people, processes, and platforms with a clear strategic vision. They introduced a set of solutions specifically designed for the needs of the GCC real estate market.➤ They highlighted a centralized real estate management platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations. This single system brings together leasing, asset management, facilities, maintenance, analytics, and tenant services in one place.➤ The platform is designed to be highly configurable, allowing companies to adapt it to regional workflows, compliance needs, and multi-country operations.➤ Data analytics and dashboards help operators shift from reactive decisions to proactive planning through real-time occupancy data, maintenance cost insights, and tenant churn predictions.➤ Training and rollout support ensure teams are prepared, and technology adoption happens smoothly.➤ To strengthen tenant experience, the solution includes features like mobile apps, digital service requests, billing, and integrated building services.➤ Whether a company manages a small portfolio or hundreds of properties, the platform is scalable to support growth without major redesign.They offered live demos and one-on-one discussions to help delegates understand how these capabilities could fit into their portfolios and turn strategy into action.Market Outlook for 2025–26Looking ahead to 2025–26, Dynamic Netsoft expects rapid growth in digital adoption in the GCC real estate sector, driven by several key trends.Government-led digital transformation programs, including Saudi Vision 2030, will continue to encourage real estate firms to modernize their operations and contribute to smarter cities and buildings.Tenant expectations will also rise. Occupants now look for seamless digital services, smart building experiences, and greater visibility into sustainability practices. This will push real estate providers to upgrade their systems to stay competitive.At the end of the event, the CEO of Dynamics Netsoft Technologies, Mr. Sirajudeen Ismail, shared his perspective on the industry’s direction. He said, “Businesses embracing digital platforms, improving team alignment, refining processes, and building analytics-driven workflows will be better positioned for growth, risk reduction, and long-term value creation in 2025-26 and beyond.”About Dynamic Netsoft TechnologiesDynamic Netsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Partner specializing in real estate and construction ERP solutions across GCC and global markets. With over 15+ years of experience, the company delivers technology-led platforms that help enterprises optimize leasing, finance, property operations, and asset lifecycle management.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.