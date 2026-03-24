Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking
Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force
DATE/TIME: March 23, 2026
LOCATION: Derby, VT
ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT
VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 23, 2026, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in Derby, VT. During the traffic stop, Melissa Ofsuryk, 43, of Derby Line was a passenger in the vehicle. During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the location of fentanyl. Ofsuryk was arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking.
Ofsuryk was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT, for a probation violation. Ofsuryk is set to appear at 1300 hours on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, before the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division, to answer the charges of fentanyl trafficking.
The Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police thank the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this investigation.
No further information is available at this time. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignments.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.