Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,406 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,938 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking

Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force 

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2026

LOCATION: Derby, VT 

 

ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk                                                        

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT 

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On March 23, 2026, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in Derby, VT.  During the traffic stop, Melissa Ofsuryk, 43, of Derby Line was a passenger in the vehicle.  During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the location of fentanyl.  Ofsuryk was arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Ofsuryk was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT, for a probation violation.  Ofsuryk is set to appear at 1300 hours on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, before the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division, to answer the charges of fentanyl trafficking. 

The Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police thank the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this investigation. 

No further information is available at this time. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignments. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.