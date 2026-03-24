Vermont Drug Task Force / Fentanyl Trafficking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2026

LOCATION: Derby, VT

ACCUSED: Melissa Ofsuryk

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION: Fentanyl Trafficking

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 23, 2026, the Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop in Derby, VT. During the traffic stop, Melissa Ofsuryk, 43, of Derby Line was a passenger in the vehicle. During the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the location of fentanyl. Ofsuryk was arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking.

Ofsuryk was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, VT, for a probation violation. Ofsuryk is set to appear at 1300 hours on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, before the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Criminal Division, to answer the charges of fentanyl trafficking.

The Vermont Drug Task Force and the Vermont State Police thank the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles and the Orleans County Sheriff's Department for their assistance in this investigation.

No further information is available at this time. The affidavits of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following the arraignments.