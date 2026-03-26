New 3-D Scan Fitting Technology Gives Boot Makers an Edge

LM Boots, a family boot making business, blends respect for tradition with a willingness to innovate. LM Master Fit Scan® captures precise three-dimensional measurements of the leg and foot with unprecedented accuracy to create perfectly fitted tall and short boots. Design boots online or in store. Get scanned and take delivery.

LM BOOTS Revolutionizes Custom Boot Fitting With LM Master Fit Scan®

We developed special skills as leather artisans handcrafting custom boots over the generations. Now with the LM Master Fit Scan®, we are artisans with superpowers!” — Roberto Rivas

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The master boot makers at La Mundial Custom Boots (LM Boots) measured for fit by eye and hand for 120-years. Now, this boot maker is enhancing that accumulated knowledge and craftsmanship with the world’s first three-dimensional laser scanner for foot and leg to create custom equestrian and fashion boots that fit like a second skin.The proprietary breakthrough is called the LM Master Fit Scan. The device captures precise three-dimensional measurements of the leg and foot with to create perfectly fitted tall and short boots.Finding properly fitted boots has always been a challenge. Off-the-rack boots don't account for limb differences, prosthetics, unusual toes, or unique fit requirements. LM Boots is now providing equestrian and fashion footwear designed for unique needs.LM Boots is a generational family business started by the Rivas family in 1906 and is presently run by the women in the family.The Rivas family’s signature success blends respect for tradition with a willingness to innovate—evidenced by their investment in innovative measuring technology while maintaining traditional craftsmanship.Visit LMBoots.com and the social pages to see who is wearing LM Custom Boots.LM Boots has stores in Wellington, Florida, near Wellington International – home of the Winter Equestrian Festival, and in Ocala, Florida, on the grounds of the World Equestrian Center, as well as a store and master craft facility in Quito, Ecuador, a region renowned for its quality leather and leather artisans. The company has 30 skilled representatives throughout North America. See the website for locations of the fitting reps, get scanned, and create custom boots online. Production will take about three months to handcraft and may be delivered directly or to one of the stores in Florida. Call (561) 331-4000.PRESS CONFERENCE PLANNED: LM Boots made the official uniform riding boots for the City of Dallas, Texas, Police Department, Mounted Police Patrol. The officers loved their boots so much that now the Dallas Motorcycle Unit officers want LM Boots. All 24 officers of the Motorcycle Unit will be fitted for boots with the LM Master Fit Scanat LM Boots’ exhibitor booth #1 at the 2026 FEI World Cup™ Finals at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas , on Wednesday, April 8, 3:00 p.m. All media invited. MEDIA ASSETS: PHOTOS AND VIDEOS with permission from LM BOOTS. With a large share of equestrian clients, LM Boots exhibits at the 20 most important international equestrian events across North America, The LM Master Fit Scanwill be available at these events and at the stores for the creation of custom boots for equestrians and non-riders alike.ADDRESSES:LM BOOTS12794 W. Forest Hill Blvd. 8-BWellington FL 33414Monday - Friday9:30AM - 6:00PM+1 (561) 331 4000LM BOOTSWorld Equestrian CenterIndoor Arena 1 (Horse tunnel)Ocala, Florida+1 (561) 331 4000LM BOOTSQuitoAv. Amazonas N 26-34 y La Pinta, frente al Columbus.Ecuador+593 (2) 254 0583

Introducing the LM Master Fit Scan® and LM Boots' Artisans at Work.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.