MEDIA ALERT: IHSA National Championship Action Returns to Tryon International

Purdue University will return to defend their 2025 IHSA Hunter Seat Team Championship. Photo by Winslow Photography Black Hawk College qualified to defend their 2025 IHSA Horse & Rider Western Team Championship, presented by APHA. Photo by Winslow Photography Alex Alston, Savannah College of Art and Design, will try for a second championship of the USHJA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, presenting the Cacchione Cup. A top national U25 rider, Alston will also compete in the Tryon Spring $75,000 IHSA National Gran

North America's top collegiate equestrians to compete for championship honors.

There is nothing quite like the atmosphere at the IHSA National Championship, and Tryon is the perfect stage for it. We look forward to celebrating the incredible talent of our collegiate athletes!” — IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman

GLADYS, VA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) National Championship will be held May 1-3 at Tryon International’s expansive indoor complex in Mill Spring, North Carolina. The IHSA National Championship will feature hundreds of riders from across the U.S. and Canada competing at all levels of hunter seat equitation on the flat and over fences and Western divisions, including horsemanship, ranch riding and reining."There is nothing quite like the atmosphere at the IHSA National Championship, and Tryon is the perfect stage for it," said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. "We look forward to celebrating the incredible talent of our collegiate athletes and extending our sincerest gratitude to the sponsors, volunteers and horse providers whose generosity and dedication make this championship possible."The IHSA athletes competed at hundreds of regular-season events, 39 Regional events, eight Zone Finals and three NRHA Western Semi-Finals to qualify for the IHSA National Championship. Riders will vie for team and individual championships, including the coveted USHJA (United States Hunter Jumper Association) /IHSA Hunter Seat High-Point Rider, Presenting the Cacchione Cup, and the Back on Track Western High-Point Rider honors.Both the 2025 Hunter Seat Champion Team, Purdue University, and the 2025 Horse & Rider Western Champion Team, Black Hawk College, have qualified to defend their titles. In addition, Alex Alston from Savannah College of Art and Design returns for his second chance to hoist the Cacchione Cup in the coveted USHJA-sponsored Hunter Seat High-Point Rider class after his win in 2025.IHSA will be making history with Mississippi State’s Western Team making its first-ever appearance at the IHSA National Championship. Colorado State University’s Hunter Seat Team qualified for the first time in eight years, and the University of Rhode Island’s Hunter Seat Team qualified for the first time since 2017 after winning their debut championship of Zone 1. Miami University (Ohio) qualified both its hunter seat and Western squads, with the Western team qualifying after a 20-year absence. The Stanford University Team qualified again after 19 consecutive Zone Championships.All participating IHSA teams will march in the IHSA Parade of Teams at around 6 p.m. before the Tryon Spring IHSA National Grand Prix on Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m. in Tryon Stadium Ring 5.Additional honors to be presented.In addition to the prestigious competition, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 a.m., the IHSA will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame, comprised of founders, coaches, riders and horses. The Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Bryan Bradley, will be honored, and a Pioneer Award recipient will be announced. On Saturday, May 2, two inaugural IHSA Coach Education Grant winners will be named. On Sunday, May 3, at 8:15 a.m., the AQHA-sponsored Trot to Tryon program winners will be announced, followed by the announcement of the winners of the IHSA Team Challenge, sponsored by USHJA. Then, for the Inaugural Quiet Champion Award, presented by B.J. Ehrhardt, honorees will be named.The 2026 IHSA National Championship will take place May 1-3 at Tryon International in Mill Spring, North Carolina. For more information on schedules, results, and live coverage, visit RIDEIHSA.ORG or check the links below. Watch the Livestream on Horse & Country:For those unable to attend in person, IHSA's Official Media Partner, Horse & Country TV, will capture all the action.FAST FACTSWhat: Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association National Championship, including individual and team championships.When: May 1-3Time: 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.Where: Tryon International Indoor ComplexAddress: 25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, North Carolina 28756Media Contact: Carrie Wirth, EQ Media, 612-209-0310, carrie@EQmedia.agencyQUICK LINKSABOUT THE IHSAThe Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

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