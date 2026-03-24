WildFire Storage Unveils maxRAID with Configurable Parity and 3M IOPS on 6 Drives

3M IOPS - 6 Drives. maxRAID. WildFire Storage WildFire Storage

New architecture eliminates fixed RAID levels, supporting up to 1,023 parity drives while maintaining consistent performance.

RAID has long been defined by fixed levels and trade-offs, said Douglas Dumitru, CTO of WildFire Storage. “maxRAID changes that. You choose protection, and performance remains consistent as you scale.” — Doug Dumitru, CTO

RUST, GERMANY, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WildFire Storage announced today the next generation of maxRAID, which delivers over 3 million IOPS using just 6 drives in real-world workloads.maxRAID replaces fixed RAID levels with a simple, configurable model that supports 1-parity to 1,023-parity on systems with up to 1,024 drives, giving operators complete control over data protection.In internal testing under a mixed read/write workload, maxRAID achieved over 3 million 4K random write IOPS using just 6 drives in a single-parity (RAID-5 equivalent) configuration. This level of performance is typically associated with RAID-10 configurations using significantly more drives. maxRAID with 1-parity delivered up to 70× the performance of conventional Linux RAID-5 (mdraid).This approach allows storage systems to be designed around actual requirements, rather than fixed RAID constraints.“RAID has always been defined by fixed levels and trade-offs,” said Douglas Dumitru, CTO of WildFire Storage. “maxRAID changes that. You choose the level of protection, and performance remains consistent as you scale.”maxRAID also includes inline compression to expand usable capacity and minimize SSD wear, and runs natively on both x86 and ARM architectures, enabling consistent deployment across edge, core, and cloud environments.The next-generation maxRAID will be available for OEM and enterprise deployment at the end of March 2026.About WildFire Storage: WildFire Storage develops software-defined storage solutions focused on performance, efficiency, and SSD longevity. maxRAID is built on patented technology that optimizes and minimizes how data is written, protected, and scaled.

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