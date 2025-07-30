WildFire Storage Unveils maxRAID, Secures New Patent

maxRAID, Revolutionary RAID. Patent-backed. Enterprise-ready. WildFire Storage

Imagine a RAID‑6—or even a 3‑drive parity system—faster and more efficient than RAID‑10. That’s what maxRAID offers: the performance and redundancy data centers have been seeking, without compromise.” — said Douglas Dumitru, inventor and CTO of WildFire Storage

SWARTHMORE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WildFire Storage Launches maxRAID , Delivering High‑Performance RAID and Expanding Patent PortfolioWildFire Storage today announced the launch of maxRAID, a next‑generation high‑performance RAID platform engineered to deliver breakthrough storage speed, endurance, and flexibility. Alongside the product launch, the company revealed the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,332,775, further strengthening its growing intellectual property portfolio in advanced data storage technologies.Redefining RAID for Modern InfrastructuremaxRAID represents a paradigm shift in RAID architecture. By transforming random writes into smooth, linear operations, maxRAID achieves:• Faster throughput than traditional RAID‑10• Lower SSD wear and extended flash lifespan• High‑efficiency multi‑parity protection, including 2‑ and 3‑parity arraysThis makes maxRAID a compelling solution for cloud, enterprise, and AI workloads where consistent performance and storage economics matter.“maxRAID is the RAID solution data centers have been waiting for,” said Douglas Dumitru, inventor and CTO of WildFire Storage. “Imagine a RAID‑6—or even a 3‑parity array—that’s faster and more efficient than RAID‑10. That’s exactly what maxRAID delivers: uncompromised performance, resilience, and efficiency.”Patent‑Backed InnovationThe newly granted U.S. Patent No. 12,332,775, “Fast Block Device, System and Methodology,” underpins several of maxRAID’s core breakthroughs, including:1. Dynamic Remapping – Converts random writes into high‑speed, sequential writes.2. Wear Reduction – Prioritizes low‑wear write locations to extend SSD life.3. Parity Optimization – Minimizes write amplification in complex multi‑parity RAID.4. Compression‑Aware Efficiency – Increases usable capacity and endurance.“Innovation is at the heart of maxRAID,” said Sam Anderson, CEO of WildFire Storage. “Our growing patent portfolio ensures that customers and OEM partners benefit from truly differentiated storage technology that improves performance, sustainability, and cost efficiency.”Proven Performance in Real‑World DeploymentsEarly adopters of maxRAID have already reported transformative results:• A global cloud provider achieved nearly 50% lower SSD replacement costs with improved write performance.• A real‑time analytics company reported a 3× performance boost across its storage clusters.• A consumer NAS vendor upgraded its product line to deliver enterprise‑grade speed and reliability to end users.These results underscore maxRAID’s potential to reshape enterprise storage economics, delivering high‑performance RAID without the traditional trade‑offs in capacity or endurance.Flexible Licensing for OEMs and EnterprisesmaxRAID is available for immediate licensing and deployment, offering OEMs, appliance builders, and enterprises the ability to:• Integrate next‑generation RAID into storage controllers or systems• Extend SSD lifespan while reducing operational costs• Differentiate products in a competitive storage market• Deploy AI, ML, cloud, and database workloads with predictable high performance“maxRAID is more than just a software product,” Anderson added. “It’s a platform for innovation that empowers partners to deliver storage systems optimized for both performance and sustainability.”** See maxRAID in Action at Flash Memory Summit 2025 **WildFire Storage will demonstrate maxRAID at Flash Memory Summit 2025, taking place August 5–7, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. Attendees will see firsthand how high‑performance RAID can transform modern storage infrastructure.maxRAID is available now for licensing and integration. For sales inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact:About WildFire StorageWildFire Storage develops advanced storage technologies focused on performance, endurance, and efficiency. With a growing portfolio of U.S. and international patents, the company is redefining RAID for the modern era. maxRAID is the culmination of years of R&D, now available to OEMs, partners, and enterprises worldwide.

