After the crisis call: How SPCs can keep Veterans connected

How SPCs can keep Veterans connected

Reaching out for support can happen for all kinds of reasons. Maybe life is piling up. Maybe something from your past is bothering you again. Or maybe you’re dealing with relationship stress, money challenges, health concerns or just feeling stuck. These are all valid reasons to reach out to the Veterans Crisis Line. No matter what you’re going through, the Veterans Crisis Line is here to help. And your call, chat or text doesn’t have to be the end of the conversation. It can be the start of ongoing support.

VA offers follow-up care through trained and compassionate professionals at your local VA who are dedicated to helping you find steady footing, stay connected and identify the next steps that make sense for you and your life. These professionals are called suicide prevention coordinators (SPCs). Here’s how they will reach out to you after you call, chat or text the Veterans Crisis Line.

Who suicide prevention coordinators are, and why they matter

Veterans might be connected to an SPC after contacting the Veterans Crisis Line, during a VA health care visit or through other VA programs focused on suicide prevention. When someone calls, chats or texts with the Veterans Crisis Line, they’ll be connected to a real person who listens and helps them think about what might help next. In some situations, the person on the line might ask if it’s OK to connect the person who reached out with an SPC at their local VA. The responder can help schedule a call with an SPC as early as the next day.

SPCs help with things like:

Basic information, like where to go for an appointment, what to expect from treatment and how to communicate with doctors.

Figuring out transportation, or access to a phone or internet.

Helping you get care through VA; SPCs help schedule appointments for counseling or other services, and if you move, they can help you find a new SPC who is aware of your treatment plan.

You might also see SPCs working at an information table at a local VA event or working with other Veterans inside VA health care centers. They are your guide to VA resources, and you can also find them by using the VCL Resources Locator.

Remember, you can reach the Veterans Crisis Line any time, 24/7: Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 838255. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care to reach us whenever you need us.

Ongoing support, not just a one-time check-in

Some life situations can be riskier for Veterans, and staying connected can help, which is why VA offers support like the Veterans Crisis Line or SPCs.

SPCs can help you think ahead, build a safety plan if you want one and stay linked to people who care about your health and well-being. They help you support the choices you’re already making to stay safe and steady.

SPCs don’t replace your health care team. They work alongside other VA staff to help you:

Check in regularly, especially during tough periods.

Talk through what’s going on in your life right now.

Find VA and community resources that fit your life.

Navigate care options without feeling overwhelmed.

Stay connected, even if you’re not sure what kind of help you want yet.

Think of SPCs as someone in your corner who knows the system and can help you move through it at your own pace. Navigating VA can feel daunting, especially if you’re dealing with a crisis. SPCs are a source of information and affirmative assistance as you seek care.

If you or someone you know could use some support right now, the Veterans Crisis Line is always there. You don’t have to be in a crisis to reach out. Dial 988 then Press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat or text 838255. Any Veteran can use the Veterans Crisis Line, at any time, regardless of their military discharge status or eligibility for VA benefits and care.