Adit Partners with OpenDental to Power Smarter Practices

A partnership built on simplicity and performance One Software to Manage Your Entire Dental Practice

Adit, the AI-powered all-in-one platform, today announces its official partnership with OpenDental practice management system

We’ve always believed that technology should adapt to the way practices work, not the other way around.” — Dustin Bybee, Chief Revenue Officer at Adit

TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adit, the AI-powered all-in-one platform for practice growth and patient communication, today announces its official partnership with OpenDental, one of the most widely used practice management systems in the dental industry.The partnership marks a significant step forward in simplifying dental practice management in operations, communication, and patient engagement, without adding complexity to their existing workflows.For practices already using both Adit and OpenDental, the transition is seamless. There are no additional steps required to activate or maintain the integration, and all existing features and functionality will continue to operate as usual.“We’ve always believed that technology should adapt to the way practices work, not the other way around,” said Dustin Bybee, Chief Revenue Officer at Adit. “This partnership with OpenDental allows us to deepen that commitment by creating a more connected, intuitive experience for practices without disrupting their day-to-day operations.”A partnership built on simplicity and performanceUnlike traditional integrations that often require extensive onboarding or workflow adjustments, the Adit x OpenDental partnership is designed to work quietly in the background.Practices can expect:- Continued access to all current Adit features without interruption- No additional setup or configuration requirements- A more reliable and streamlined data connection between systemsThis approach ensures that teams can focus on what matters most, delivering exceptional patient care, while Adit handles the operational complexity behind the scenes.What’s coming nextWhile the immediate experience remains unchanged, the partnership lays the groundwork for a series of enhancements aimed at improving efficiency and performance across practices. Over the coming months, Adit will introduce new features and capabilities enabled by deeper integration with OpenDental, including:- Enhanced data synchronization for improved accuracy and speed- Smarter automation across patient communication and scheduling- More advanced insights to help practices make informed decisionsThese updates are designed to reduce manual effort, minimize operational gaps, and create a more connected ecosystem for dental teams.Strengthening the future of dental technologyThis partnership reflects a broader shift in the dental industry toward smarter, more integrated systems that prioritize ease of use, automation, and real-time insights. By aligning more closely with OpenDental, Adit continues to expand its mission of helping practices grow through better communication, improved workflows, and AI-driven efficiency “We’re just getting started,” added Venita Jumnani, VP of Marketing at Adit. “This partnership unlocks new possibilities, and we’re excited to bring even more value to practices in the months ahead.”About AditAdit is a pioneer in AI-powered practice management solutions , trusted by more than 5,000+ healthcare organizations for its comprehensive suite of communication, scheduling, analytics, and automation tools. With a mission to simplify practice operations and enhance patient outcomes, Adit continues to innovate at the intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence.Media ContactsGokul NairAdit+1 832-583-9783gokul.nair@adit.com

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