Adit Recognized as a 2026 Gartner® Digital Markets Leader

TX, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adit, the all-in-one, AI-powered patient engagement and communications platform for healthcare practices, has been recognized as a 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Leader, earning top placement across Gartner Digital Markets’ trusted platforms, including Capterra , Software Advice, and GetApp.This recognition highlights Adit’s continued commitment to helping healthcare practices modernize operations, improve patient communication, and drive measurable revenue growth, all from a single, unified platform.Gartner Digital Markets evaluates software vendors based on verified user reviews, customer satisfaction, and product performance, making this distinction a strong reflection of real-world results and customer trust.“Being named a 2026 Gartner Digital Markets Leader is especially meaningful because it’s driven by feedback from the practices we serve every day,” said Josh Gosnell at Adit. “Our mission has always been to simplify operations for healthcare teams while helping them deliver better patient experiences, and this recognition validates that we’re delivering on that promise.”Adit’s platform brings together tools that help you scale up, including:• VoIP-powered calling with call tracking and recording• Two-way texting and patient communications• Online scheduling and automated appointment reminders AI Call Intelligence and an AI Front Desk• Reputation management and review growth• Advanced analytics and insights to uncover new revenue opportunitiesBy replacing fragmented systems with one seamless solution, Adit enables practices to operate more efficiently, capture missed opportunities, and create better patient journeys from the first call to post-visit follow-up.The Gartner Digital Markets Leader badge is awarded to vendors that demonstrate strong market presence and consistently high customer ratings, helping buyers make confident software decisions.To learn more about Adit and explore the platform, visit adit.com About AditAdit is an AI-powered, all-in-one patient engagement and communications platform built for healthcare practices. Designed to streamline workflows and maximize revenue, Adit helps practices manage calls, texts, scheduling, reviews, and insights, all from one intuitive dashboard. Today, Adit supports thousands of practices across dental, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontic, and medical specialties.Gokul NairAdit+1 832-583-9783info@adit.com

