Havelock Wool Powered by EcoStatic® Introduces First Wool Filter Range Made in the USA

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New high-performance filters deliver a triple win: cleaner air, energy savings, and a sustainable alternative to synthetic filters.

Nature still manufactures the best fiber on the planet, and we’ve finally applied that intelligence to the air we breathe indoors.” — Andrew Legge, Founder of Havelock Wool.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havelock Wool, the pioneer in high-performance natural insulation, today announced the launch of its revolutionary residential HVAC filter range. This marks the first time EcoStatictechnology, a world-leading wool-based filtration media, has been incorporated into a USA-made furnace filter, offering homeowners a powerful, nature-based solution to indoor air pollution and rising energy costs.The new Havelock Wool range utilizes the unique electrostatic properties of wool to capture microscopic particulates, including dust, pollen, and smoke, but with less energy than common high-efficiency synthetic filters.A New Standard for Healthy HomesHavelock Wool created this product to help homeowners balance air quality and cost with EcoStatictechnology:Interior Air Quality: Wool is naturally active with air contaminants. Beyond trapping dust, the wool protein in EcoStatic permanently bonds with and neutralizes common household harmful chemicals like formaldehyde effectively scrubbing the air rather than just straining it.Reducing Cost: The ultra-low resistance of EcoStatictechnology means HVAC fans don't have to work as hard to move air, reducing wear and tear on expensive equipment and leading to a reduction in monthly energy consumption. This represents a vital benefit as utility costs continue to climb. Homeowners can typically upgrade at least a MERV rating without any extra energy cost or harm to their system.USA Made & Sustainable: Proudly manufactured in the USA by Havelock, these filters swap out the disposable plastic cycle of the filtration industry with a biobased, natural fiber alternative.The Science of EcoStatic"Nature still manufactures the best fiber on the planet, and we’ve finally applied that intelligence to the air we breathe indoors," said Andrew Legge, Founder of Havelock Wool. "We aren't just selling a filter; we’re offering a way to make homes healthier and more efficient using a resource that grows on grass and sunshine. This is a monumental step in our quest to play a meaningful role in the development of healthy homes."The technology behind the range has been validated in the most demanding environments, includingNASA, for use in critical applications where air purity and low energy draw are non-negotiable.Global Innovation in Natural Filtration“EcoStatictechnology being integrated into a USA-made residential HVAC filter is a significant moment for sustainable air quality solutions,” said Nick Davenport, Founder & CEO of Lanaco. “Wool is one of nature’s most versatile and renewable materials, and bringing its performance to everyday home filtration shows what’s possible when innovation meets environmental stewardship. This collaboration represents not just better air in homes, but better outcomes for people and the planet.”AvailabilityThe new Havelock Wool filter range is available in standard residential sizes and can be purchased directly through the Havelock Wool website and soon through select eco-conscious building supply partners.About Havelock WoolBased in Reno, Nevada, Havelock Wool is the leading producer of sheep’s wool insulation and acoustic panels in the United States. Dedicated to the philosophy of "nature does it better," the company provides healthy, high-performance alternatives to traditional building materials, focusing on indoor air quality, moisture management, and sustainability.About LanacoLanaco, headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, develops advanced filtration media using proprietary EcoStatictechnology. Its products provide high-performance, sustainable air filtration for a wide range of consumer and industrial markets.

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