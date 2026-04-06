Havelock Wool and RIS Insulation Partner to Expand National Availability of High-Performance Natural Insulation

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New partnership increases nationwide availability of natural insulation solutions designed to support healthier homes.

Our goal has always been to make healthy building materials the standard, not the exception” — Andrew Legge, Founder of Havelock Wool.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Havelock Wool, the pioneer in sheep’s wool insulation, is pleased to announce a strategic distribution partnership with RIS Insulation, a premier division of Foundation Building Materials (FBM). This relationship significantly expands the national footprint of Havelock’s natural wool products, providing builders, architects, and homeowners with streamlined access to the "healthy home" solutions they demand.For more than a decade, Havelock Wool has led the evolution of the healthy home by championing wool as a biological engine for indoor environments. This partnership with RIS Insulation marks a pivotal shift in the brand’s mission to move beyond niche availability and into the mainstream construction market. By leveraging the vast logistics network of RIS and FBM, which now operates under the Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) Total Home strategy, Havelock Wool is ensuring its products are readily available in key markets across the United States.“Our goal has always been to make healthy building materials the standard, not the exception,” said Andrew Legge, CEO of Havelock Wool. “For 10 years, we’ve focused on the opportunity to combine health, sustainability and performance in the home. By partnering with an industry leader like RIS Insulation, we are removing the friction of geography. We want our customers to take full advantage of this easy access; whether you are building a sanctuary in Healdsburg or a high-performance home in Boston, Havelock Wool is now just a local delivery away.”As consumer demand for non-toxic, moisture-regulating, and acoustically superior materials continues to surge, RIS Insulation has identified Havelock Wool as a critical addition to its high-performance product mix.“We see a clear shift in the market toward materials that prioritize indoor air quality and sustainability,” said Rick Quimby, Procurement Manager at RIS / Foundation Building Materials. “Havelock Wool’s reputation for quality and its unique ability to manage moisture and VOCs makes it an ideal fit for our inventory. We are excited to facilitate this national expansion and provide our professional trade customers with the most advanced natural insulation on the market today.”The partnership ensures that Havelock’s full suite of products, including R-14 and R-22 batts and loose-fill insulation, will be accessible through the RIS and FBM distribution network. This move complements Havelock’s existing direct-to-consumer and retail channels, solidifying its position as the leading wool insulation provider in North America.For more information on national availability or to find a local distributor, visit www.havelockwool.com About Havelock WoolHavelock Wool is a Reno, Nevada-based company dedicated to the production of high-performance sheep’s wool insulation. By harnessing the natural, evolved properties of wool, Havelock provides a sustainable, non-toxic alternative to synthetic insulation that improves indoor air quality, manages moisture, and provides superior sound absorption. Learn more at havelockwool.com About RIS Insulation / Foundation Building MaterialsRIS Insulation is a specialized division of Foundation Building Materials (FBM), a leading North American distributor of interior building products. Based in Santa Ana, Calif. and with more than 370 locations, FBM serves the professional construction trades with a mission to provide the highest quality materials for residential and commercial projects. Learn more at https://myfbm.com/ris

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