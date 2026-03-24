Async Adds 100+ AI Models for Video, Image, Avatar and Music Generation

Async Adds 100+ AI Models User Interface

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Async , the AI-powered content creation platform formerly known as Podcastle, today integrated its platform with over 100 AI models for video generation, image creation, avatar production, music, and sound effects generation.The expansion brings everything creators need into a single workspace, from idea to finished video: generate footage with Kling, Sora-2, or Veo 3.1; create images with FLUX.2, Nano Banana, or Gemini; add AI avatars or music and sound effects.Beyond generation, Async introduces a chat-based editing experience. The platform enables continuous refinement through conversation. Users can tweak timing, adjust visuals, layer effects, and polish their video — all within the same chat interface, combining the power of multiple AI models without switching tools or re-uploading files"The future of content creation isn't about having access to AI models — everyone has those. It's about removing the workflow entirely," said Arto Yeritsyan, CEO and Founder of Async. "At Async, we believe our mission is democratizing these tools, allowing human creativity to thrive. Users shouldn't have to think about how the video gets made, only what they want. We've collapsed the entire video production process into a conversation. That's why creative vision and time saving matter more than technical skill."The platform operates on a credit-based system. Subscriptions include monthly AI credit allowances, with the possibility to purchase additional top-up packs if needed. Plans start at $11.99 for individual creators and scale to $49.99 for teams. A one-week free trial is available for new users.The AI models are available now at async.com for all Async users.________________About AsyncAsync (formerly Podcastle) empowers creators and teams by radically simplifying the end-to-end content creation process. The streamlined suite of AI-powered tools enables users to record, edit, transcribe, and publish audio & video content with unmatched simplicity. Backed by Tier-1 investors, including Andrew Ng’s AI Fund, Mosaic Ventures, RTP Global, Point Nine, and Sierra Ventures, the company has raised a total of $23.5M in funding to date. In 2024, the company closed a $13.5M Series A to scale its AI content creation platform.Founded in 2020, the company began as a frontier voice AI lab, using a Chrome extension to showcase its text-to-speech technology. The platform rapidly evolved, based on market demand, into a full creative operating system used by millions. This product excellence has been recognized with the tech world’s most coveted awards: Product Hunt’s Golden Kitty Award (2021), The Webby Award (2022), and G2’s Overall Market Leader (2023) status.To learn more, visit www.async.com Contacts:Email: press@async.com

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