FINK Caps Expands Distributor Network with Patented Slanted Oval Tattoo Ink Cap

The patented FINK Caps™ slanted oval tattoo ink cap, designed by Brad Fink and manufactured in the USA. FINK Caps™ official logo. Patented slanted oval tattoo ink caps designed by Brad Fink. Brad Fink tattoo artist and FINK Caps creator tattooing at convention

Created by 40-year tattoo veteran Brad Fink, the USA-made patented ink cap is gaining traction among professional artists and distributors worldwide.

40 years of tattooing, art, and innovation. Brad Fink's lifetime in tattooing inspired the ink cap that professionals trust.” — Fink Caps

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINK Caps™ Expands Nationwide Distributor Network, Redefining Tattoo Workflow with Its Patented Slanted Oval Ink CapCreated by 40-year tattoo OG Brad Fink, the USA-made innovation is rapidly gaining traction among professional artists and distributors worldwide.FINK Caps™ ( finkcaps.com ), the patented slanted oval tattoo ink cap designed by legendary tattoo artist Brad Fink, is accelerating its expansion through a growing network of authorized distributors across the United States and international markets. Since its market release in February 2026, the product has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about innovations in professional tattooing.The concept traces back decades. In the late 1980s, Brad began using a soufflé cup set inside a slanted holder to improve his ink loading angle at the station. That hands-on improvisation evolved over 40 years of professional tattooing into a refined, patent-protected ink cap now trusted by artists seeking better control, efficiency, and ergonomics.The ProductUnlike traditional round tattoo ink caps, FINK Caps™ feature a forward-slanted oval design that aligns naturally with the artist's wrist and workflow. The patented shape delivers measurable improvements across the tattooing process:- Smoother ink loading for both round and magnum needles- Improved ink visibility at the station- Reduced spills and ink waste- Less wrist fatigue during long sessionsEach cap is clean-room manufactured in the USA using high-grade materials and comes in perforated sheets of 48, allowing artists to tear off individual caps or use connected strips for a cleaner, more organized workstation.Product Line & Upcoming ReleasesThe current FINK Caps™ lineup features The Originals, the brand's standard white slanted oval cap. The summer 2026 release schedule introduces three new colorways:- Boss Pink (chrome pink)- OG FINK (metallic gold)- Jungle Pop (exotic)Additional smaller size variations are also in development to meet growing artist demand for task-specific cap options.Growing Distribution NetworkFINK Caps™ are available through an expanding network of authorized distributors, including:- Alliance Tattoo Supply (alliancetattoosupply.com)- Lucky Supply USA ( luckysupplyusa.com The brand continues to onboard new wholesale partners as demand increases across both domestic and international markets. To support this expansion, FINK Caps™ has launched its official platform at finkcaps.com, featuring a distributor locator, wholesale application portal, and product education for artists and suppliers transitioning from traditional ink caps.A Legacy of InnovationBrad Fink brings over four decades of professional tattoo experience to the brand. Known for bold Japanese-inspired work and technical precision, Brad is the co-owner of Iron Age Tattoo in St. Louis and Daredevil Tattoo in New York City. His influence spans generations of tattoo culture, from street shops to global conventions, and FINK Caps™ represents the culmination of a lifetime spent pushing the craft forward."40 years of tattooing, art, and innovation. Brad Fink's lifetime in tattooing inspired the ink cap that professionals trust."-- FINK Caps™The Team Behind FINK Caps™FINK Caps™ is more than a product. It's a family-driven, industry-rooted movement powered by a team deeply embedded in tattoo culture.Brad Fink -- Co-Founder and inventor of the patented FINK Cap™. 40+ years tattooing. The face of the brand.Cameron Fink -- Co-Founder and CEO. Serial entrepreneur driving partnerships, branding, and global expansion.Shane S. -- Co-Founder. Tattoo convention promoter and longtime industry supporter.Adaya M. -- PR, Marketing, and Social Media.Manny B. -- USA Brand Ambassador. Tattooer at Iron Age Tattoo, St. Louis. Convention presence putting FINK Caps™ directly into artists' hands nationwide.Juan Carlos -- Brand Ambassador, Latin America. Tattooer in San Jose, representing FINK Caps™ throughout the Latin American tattoo community.Availability & DistributionTattoo supply companies, wholesalers, and retailers interested in becoming authorized FINK Caps™ distributors can learn more and apply at finkcaps.com/distributor-application Artists can find authorized retailers and purchase FINK Caps™ at finkcaps.com.About FINK Caps™FINK Caps™ are patented, USA-manufactured slanted oval tattoo ink caps designed by Brad Fink to improve workflow, ergonomics, and efficiency in professional tattoo environments. The brand is rapidly expanding through authorized distributors nationwide and internationally. For more information, visit finkcaps.com or follow @finkcaps on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.Media ContactCameron FinkFINK Caps™ / Fink Caps LLCcameron@finkcaps.comfinkcaps.com

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