Executive Doors and Gates Expands Service Across Greater Nashville

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Family-owned company now serves 20+ Middle Tennessee communities with same-day residential and commercial garage door repair, replacement, and gate service

When a homeowner calls us, they're usually dealing with something that can't wait - a broken spring, a garage door that won't open, or a gate that's stuck.” — Preston Lane, CEO, Executive Doors and Gates

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Doors and Gates, a family-owned garage door and gate service company based in Middle Tennessee, has announced an expansion of its service coverage to more than 20 communities across the Greater Nashville region. The company provides residential and commercial garage door repair, replacement, and gate installation with same-day availability.Founded by Preston Lane, a second-generation garage door professional who trained under his father - a longtime veteran of the industry - Executive Doors and Gates has earned a reputation for fast response times, expert workmanship, and 5-star customer satisfaction across communities including Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill, Mt. Juliet, Hendersonville, and Nolensville."When a homeowner calls us, they're usually dealing with something that can't wait - a broken spring, a garage door that won't open, or a gate that's stuck," said Preston Lane, CEO of Executive Doors and Gates. "Our goal is to get a trained technician to their home as quickly as possible with the expertise to diagnose and fix the problem right the first time."SERVICES FOR HOMEOWNERS AND BUSINESSESExecutive Doors and Gates offers a comprehensive range of garage door and gate services for both residential and commercial customers:- Garage Door Repair - Panel replacement, spring repair, opener repair, track alignment, and safety sensor calibration- Garage Door Replacement - New installations featuring leading brands including Amarr, Clopay, and Carriage House Door, with smart-home technology integration- Residential Gate Installation - Driveway gates with keypad entry, remote access, and advanced access control systems- Commercial Services - 24/7 emergency repair for commercial overhead doors, rolling doors, and access gates, including telephone entry systems, card readers, and vehicle detection devices- Opener Installation - Professional installation of LiftMaster, Genie, and Linear garage door openersSERVING GREATER NASHVILLE AND MIDDLE TENNESSEEThe company's expanded service area covers a wide corridor of Middle Tennessee, from Nashville's urban neighborhoods - including The Gulch, Belle Meade, and Germantown - south through Brentwood, Franklin, and Spring Hill to Columbia, Lewisburg, and surrounding areas. Suburban communities including Nolensville, Hendersonville, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet, and Smyrna are also within the service footprint."Middle Tennessee is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, and with that growth comes a strong demand for reliable home services," Lane added. "We're committed to growing with this community while staying true to the values that got us here - honest assessments, fair pricing, and treating every customer's home like our own."LICENSED, BONDED, AND INSUREDExecutive Doors and Gates is fully licensed, bonded, and insured. All technicians undergo extensive training to diagnose and repair all major garage door and gate brands and systems. Homeowners and businesses can schedule service or request a free quote at www.executivedoorsandgates.com or by calling (615) 326-9939.ABOUT EXECUTIVE DOORS AND GATESExecutive Doors and Gates is a family-owned garage door and gate service company based in Middle Tennessee. Founded by Preston Lane, a second-generation industry professional, the company specializes in residential and commercial garage door repair, replacement, and gate installation. Executive Doors and Gates serves Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Spring Hill, and 20+ surrounding communities with same-day availability and 5-star service. For more information, visit www.executivedoorsandgates.com

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