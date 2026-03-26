FacialDx Launches AI-Powered Workforce Wellness Screening Solution for Corporations and Organizations

Address Team Overload with Wellness Software Improve Team Productivity with Readiness Scans Commit to a Corporate Wellness Program and Avoid Burnout Use FacialDx to Proactively Detect Employee Despair and Depression Improve Employee Wellness Through Stress Monitoring

Non-invasive, camera-based analysis platform delivers realtime objective wellness insights support employee health, reduce costs, improve operational efficiency

FacialDx gives organizations a faster, more objective way to understand workforce health in real time—helping reduce costs while supporting safer, more resilient teams.” — Doug Benoit, CEO

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacialDx, a leader in AI-driven wellness technology, has announced the launch of its workforce wellness screening solution designed for corporations and organizations seeking faster, more efficient ways to monitor and support employee health, readiness, and proactively increase productivity through ongoing supportive monitoring.FacialDx provides non-invasive, camera-based analysis that delivers objective, science-based wellness indicators in seconds, without requiring hardware, wearables, or physical contact. The platform is not a medical device; it is designed to support early awareness and informed decision-making across workplace wellness programs, occupational health, and employee support initiatives.Built for scalability, FacialDx enables companies and all types of organizations to integrate real-time wellness insights into existing workflows, including onboarding, routine screenings, telehealth, and ongoing workforce monitoring. By reducing reliance on time-intensive evaluations and manual processes, the platform helps organizations save significant time and staffing resources while enhancing visibility into workforce wellness trends.Traditional HR surveys and many employee wellness assessment methods are often costly, time-consuming to administer, and rely on subjective self-reporting, which can limit accuracy and delay meaningful insights.“Our goal with FacialDx is to provide organizations with immediate, objective insights that can support better outcomes for their teams,” said Doug Benoit, CEO of FacialDx. “Employers face constant challenges in getting timely and accurate assessments of workforce readiness and wellness, which directly impacts their bottom line. FacialDx was built to help address those gaps, bringing faster access to meaningful wellness data that can be used proactively.”The platform generates wellness report indicators related to areas such as traumatic brain injury (TBI), concussions, stress and fatigue, depression and despair, hormonal and pituitary imbalances, and behavioral health indicators including PTSD. These insights can help organizations identify when further evaluation may be needed, supporting earlier intervention and improved employee outcomes.For corporations and organizations, FacialDx offers a scalable solution that enhances workforce wellness strategies while reducing operational friction. Its ability to deliver rapid, objective data allows decision-makers to better allocate resources, streamline processes, and support employee performance and well-being.FacialDx is designed to integrate seamlessly into enterprise environments, making it suitable for a wide range of industries including healthcare systems, corporate enterprises, occupational health providers, and government organizations.About FacialDx: FacialDx is an AI-powered wellness screening platform that delivers non-invasive, camera-based analysis to provide objective wellness indicators in seconds. Designed for use across healthcare, enterprise, and organizational settings, FacialDx supports early awareness and proactive decision-making without the need for specialized hardware. The platform is not a medical device and is intended to complement existing workflows by enhancing efficiency and access to actionable wellness insights

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