FacialDx Launches Visual Biomarker Intelligence Software for Pro & Amateur Sports Teams with Free Trial Offer

Sports Performance Monitoring Using FacialDx Improve Elite Athletic Performance with FacialDx Software for Optimizing Performance Athletic Recovery Software

Revolutionary Visual Biomarker Intelligence Software a Game-Changer for Professional and Amateur Sports Performance and Recovery Teams

FacialDx is redefining how teams understand the human body—transforming a simple facial scan into real-time, actionable performance intelligence that was previously invisible.” — Doug Benoit, CEO, FacialDx

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacialDx has announced the launch of its visual biomarker intelligence platform, an AI-driven solution designed to help professional and amateur sports organizations, performance labs, and recovery centers measure and optimize athlete readiness, fatigue, and recovery non-invasively and in real time.The FacialDx platform analyzes visual biomarkers and subtle facial cues to surface physiological signals associated with stress, fatigue, neurological function, and recovery status. By converting these signals into actionable insights, teams and practitioners can make faster, more informed decisions around training load, return-to-play timing, and performance optimization.“Sports performance has long relied on fragmented data and subjective observation,” said Doug Benoit, CEO of FacialDx. “We’re introducing a new category, visual biomarker intelligence, that delivers objective, scalable insights from a simple facial scan. This enables organizations at every level, from elite professional teams to amateur programs, to elevate performance while reducing risk.”Built for integration into existing workflows, FacialDx can be deployed across training facilities, sidelines, recovery centers, and remote environments. The platform supports use cases including pre- and post-training assessments, injury recovery monitoring, concussion-related observation support, and ongoing athlete wellness tracking.Early adopters across performance and recovery sectors are leveraging FacialDx to enhance decision-making, reduce overtraining risk, and individualize athlete care at scale without the need for wearables or invasive testing.Key Benefits of the FacialDx Platform:Non-invasive, objective real-time insights from a simple facial scanActionable performance metrics tied to fatigue, stress, and recoveryScalable deployment across teams, clinics, and training environmentsEnhanced athlete safety and readiness through visual AI monitoringSeamless integration into existing performance and medical workflowsFacialDx’s launch comes at a time when sports organizations are increasingly prioritizing data-driven performance, injury prevention, and athlete longevity. By unlocking a previously untapped source of biological insight, FacialDx positions itself at the forefront of next-generation sports intelligence.About FacialDxFacialDx is an AI technology company pioneering visual biomarker intelligence. Its platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning to analyze visible facial biomarkers and deliver real-time insights into human physiology, performance, and recovery across sports, healthcare, and enterprise applications.For a free trial, visit https://app.facialdx.com or contact the FacialDx team for enterprise scaling solutions or a free pilot program at contact@facialdx.com.

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