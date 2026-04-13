FacialDx Offering Free Trials of Newly-Released Revolutionary Visual Biomarker Intelligence Software

Advanced Facial Screening for Wellness Indicators Make Your Wellness a Priority with FacialDx America's #1 Wellness Tool has Arrived Try a Free Trial of FacialDx Using OnlyYour Phone! FacialDx Visual Biomarker Intellgence Software

New AI-powered platform transforms a simple facial scan into real-time wellness insights using a mobile phone or tablet camera.

Your face reflects changes in your health over time, With FacialDx, users can finally track those changes objectively and consistently.” — Doug Benoit, CEO

ORANGE PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacialDx announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform, introducing a new category in health technology: Visual Biomarker Intelligence software . Designed to deliver fast, non-invasive wellness insights, FacialDx enables users to assess key health indicators in seconds using only a standard smartphone camera.FacialDx is Visual Biomarker Intelligence software—an advanced AI-driven system that analyzes over 13,000 subtle facial characteristics and over 150 biomarkers to provide objective, data-driven insights into overall wellness. By identifying patterns often invisible to the human eye, the platform empowers individuals and organizations to take a more proactive approach to health monitoring.“Healthcare is shifting toward early detection, continuous monitoring, and accessibility,” said a spokesperson for FacialDx. “FacialDx is Visual Biomarker Intelligence software built to meet that demand—offering instant insights without the need for wearables, lab work, or invasive procedures.”A New Approach to Preventative WellnessFacialDx leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning models to evaluate facial indicators associated with internal systems, including:Signs of fatigue and cognitive strainIndicators linked to liver and kidney stressHormonal and endocrine-related patternsPotential neurological signals such as concussion-related changesBy transforming a quick facial scan into actionable data, FacialDx bridges the gap between how people feel and what their bodies may be signaling beneath the surface.Built for Individuals and EnterprisesFacialDx is designed for both personal and professional use, with applications across a range of sectors, including:Longevity and preventative health programsRegenerative medicine clinicsCorporate wellness initiativesHigh-performance and safety-critical professionsAs Visual Biomarker Intelligence software, FacialDx enables continuous tracking over time, helping users monitor changes in their health and make more informed decisions.Free Trial Now AvailableTo support widespread adoption, FacialDx is offering a free trial, allowing users to experience the platform firsthand. New users can create an account and begin scanning immediately using their mobile device.About FacialDxFacialDx is Visual Biomarker Intelligence software that transforms facial data into real-time wellness intelligence. By combining artificial intelligence with non-invasive imaging, FacialDx delivers a faster, more accessible approach to health awareness—empowering individuals and organizations to monitor and optimize well-being with unprecedented ease. Users can try the app by visiting https://app.facialdx.com , creating a free account and following the simple scanning steps. The app is HIPAA-aligned and all user data is protected and never sold.

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