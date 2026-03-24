Neolytix Launches InCredibly™, the First Managed Provider Data Intelligence Platform

InCredibly™ by Neolytix, a managed provider data intelligence platform for credentialing and revenue optimization

Purpose-built provider data intelligence platform combines dual-shore operations with a learning engine to deliver timeline certainty and revenue forecasting.

Credentialing has never lacked data, it has lacked the infrastructure to make it meaningful. InCredibly brings predictable timelines and visibility into revenue performance.” — Rajat Bhatnagar, CEO at Neolytix

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolytix LLC, a healthcare services company with 14 years of operational experience, today announced the launch of InCredibly™ , its Managed Credentialing Platform, designed to help healthcare organizations eliminate credentialing revenue loss, achieve timeline certainty, and maintain continuous audit readiness. InCredibly seamlessly integrates Neolytix’s dual-shore credentialing operations with a proprietary learning technology engine, delivering guaranteed outcomes and real-time transparency while reducing total cost of ownership by half.Built on an AI-ready, event-based architecture with human-in-the-loop compliance controls, InCredibly unifies provider credentialing , payer enrollment, license tracking, and supervisory agreement management into a single managed operation. The platform’s learning design, with payer-specific pattern recognition, state board intelligence, and communication behavior capture — is expected to accelerate time-to-revenue by 50%, creating compounding performance advantages that static workflow tools cannot replicate."Credentialing has never lacked data, it has lacked the infrastructure to make it mean something. The industry normalized guessed timelines, invisible revenue impact, and institutional knowledge that walked out with every staff turnover. InCredibly changes the equation with predictable enrollment timelines, direct line of sight from credentialing to revenue performance, and intelligence that compounds across every payer and every provider. We are creating credentialing built as a business asset - not a back-office burden." - Raj Bhatnagar, CEO, NeolytixKey capabilities of InCredibly™ include:Timeline Certainty & Revenue Forecasting: Predicts date-specific credentialing completion so CFOs can forecast cash flow and quantify revenue at risk.Learning Platform Architecture: Captures and learns from every payer interaction, state requirement, and submission pattern to improve cycle times over time.Managed Operations Model: Delivers credentialing as a fully managed service — real-time visibility, no staffing burden, no implementation risk.Multi-Client Design: Built for organizations managing multiple clients, with isolated workflows, permissions control, and transparent billing by work type.Continuous Audit Readiness: Maintains real-time compliance alignment to NCQA and payer delegation standards, with one-click audit file generation and proactive expiration tracking.Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance: ISO 27001:2022 certified, SOC 2 Type II compliant, and HIPAA-compliant — built for organizations handling sensitive provider data at scale.AI-Ready Data Foundation: Event-based, API-first architecture designed to enable micro-AI agents automating tasks with predictable outcomes using foundational machine learning data captured in the system.InCredibly serves healthcare organizations on both sides of the credentialing equation. Provider-side clients including MSOs, multi-specialty groups, urgent care networks, and behavioral health organizations use InCredibly to eliminate revenue leakage, accelerate onboarding, and build credentialing intelligence that outlasts staff turnover. On the payer and network administration side, third-party administrators, managed care organizations, and health plans use InCredibly to manage network adequacy, plan-specific credentialing workflows, and compliance visibility across multi-plan environments.With its unique combination of timeline certainty, learning platform architecture, managed operations delivery, and multi-client design, InCredibly positions itself as the provider data intelligence solution for healthcare organizations who refuse to choose between speed, quality, visibility, and cost efficiency.InCredibly™ is now available to healthcare organizations across the U.S.About NeolytixNeolytix empowers healthcare organizations with AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, enhance care quality, and boost productivity. The company delivers tailored support across revenue cycle and administrative operations, reducing inefficiencies and freeing providers to focus on patient care. With 14+ years of healthcare expertise, Neolytix has helped 270+ healthcare organizations optimize revenue cycles, improve workflows, and navigate financial pressures and regulatory complexity. By turning operational hurdles into competitive advantages, Neolytix enables healthcare organizations to achieve better outcomes for patients and providers alike. For more information, visit www.neolytix.com

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