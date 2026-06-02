Neolytix Launches Growth Services Division, Integrating Marketing and Patient Acquisition

Neolytix empowers healthcare organizations with AI-driven services that enhance productivity, care quality, and cost efficiency.

NGS consolidates PracticeTech Solutions under a unified brand connecting marketing, payer directory accuracy, referral development, and patient access.

Growth is not a marketing problem — it is an operational problem with a marketing component. NGS exists to solve both sides simultaneously.” — Rajat Bhatnagar, CEO at Neolytix

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, IL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolytix LLC, a Management Services Organization (MSO) serving 270+ US provider organizations across 40 states, today announced the launch of Neolytix Growth Services (NGS) , a dedicated division offering integrated marketing, growth strategy, and patient acquisition services to healthcare organizations across the United States.NGS formalizes the integration of PracticeTech Solutions — Neolytix’s digital marketing practice — with the broader operational infrastructure that Neolytix provides: revenue cycle management, credentialing and enrollment, patient access, and clinical documentation. The transition reflects a strategic expansion from standalone digital marketing into a comprehensive growth practice that addresses every lever available to a healthcare organization seeking to grow patient volume and collected revenue.“We have managed revenue cycle, credentialing, enrollment, and patient access for 270+ provider organizations. That operating position gave us a view that most marketing companies never get: what happens after a patient decides to call. What we saw, consistently, was that growth is not a marketing problem — it is an operational problem with a marketing component. NGS exists to solve both sides simultaneously.” — Rajat Bhatnagar, CEO, NeolytixKey capabilities of Neolytix Growth Services include:Digital Patient Acquisition: SEO, AI engine optimization (AEO), paid search and social, website development, and content strategy — with campaign activation tied to credentialing completion and geo-targeting informed by payer network coverage.Payer Directory Optimization: Systematic audit and correction of provider listings across payer directories so in-network patients can find the practice through health plan search tools, driven by enrollment data from the InCredibly™ platform.Referral Network Development: Outbound physician liaison services targeting referral sources by specialty, geography, and payer network, informed by payer mix analysis and credentialing data across referring provider networks.Community & Partnership Campaigns: Corporate wellness tie-ups, community health screenings, employer partnerships, local cross-promotions, and seasonal awareness campaigns — sequenced with provider enrollment status and supported by patient access teams for scheduling follow-through.Retention, Reactivation & Referral: Lapsed patient outreach, systematic patient referral programs, automated review generation, and post-visit communication sequences, powered by the patient access contact center and linked to billing and appointment data.Access Design & Convenience: Phone coverage optimization, online scheduling, intake workflow redesign, multilingual access, and extended-hours availability, anchored by a 24/7 patient access center with insurance verification and benefits eligibility built in.What makes NGS structurally different:Operational Intelligence: Growth recommendations are informed by data marketing agencies do not have access to — payer enrollment, provider credentialing status, denial trends, and enrollment gaps — so NGS targets the levers most likely to produce the fastest return.Execution Across the Entire Growth Chain: Services are delivered by Neolytix teams already embedded in the client’s operational workflow, eliminating vendor handoffs between strategy and execution.Accountability to Collected Revenue: NGS reports on collected revenue per patient, not just leads or impressions, by tracing the full path from campaign spend through patient acquisition to reimbursement.NGS serves healthcare organizations seeking to grow patient volume and collected revenue without the coordination overhead of managing separate marketing and operations vendors — from single-specialty practices and multi-location groups to MSOs and multi-state behavioral health platforms.Neolytix Growth Services is now available to healthcare organizations across the U.S. Existing PracticeTech Solutions clients will continue to receive all current services under the NGS brand, with access to the expanded growth framework.About NeolytixNeolytix empowers healthcare organizations with AI-driven solutions that streamline operations, enhance care quality, and boost productivity. The company delivers tailored support across revenue cycle and administrative operations, reducing inefficiencies and freeing providers to focus on patient care. With 14+ years of healthcare expertise, Neolytix has helped 270+ healthcare organizations optimize revenue cycles, improve workflows, and navigate financial pressures and regulatory complexity. By turning operational hurdles into competitive advantages, Neolytix enables healthcare organizations to achieve better outcomes for patients and providers alike. For more information, visit www.neolytix.com

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