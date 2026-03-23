Law Amending Two Social Security Fund Systems Comes into Force Tomorrow

MACAU, March 23 - Coming into force on 24 March 2026, Law No. 3/2026 amends Law No. 4/2010 on the Social Security System and Law No. 7/2017 on the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System.

To ensure beneficiaries maintain a closer connection with Macao and to safeguard the proper use of public funds, beneficiaries must have resided in Macao for at least 183 days to qualify for enrolment in the Arbitrary System under the Social Security System and for government allocations under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund System. One of the key focuses of this amendment is to clarify statutory exceptions for Macao residents in specific circumstances within the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin (hereinafter referred to as the “Cooperation Zone”). These include residing, working, or studying in tertiary or non-tertiary education courses recognised by the local competent authorities in the Cooperation Zone, as well as working outside Macao to bear the main living expenses of relatives residing in the Cooperation Zone. In such cases, time spent in the Cooperation Zone will be deemed equivalent to time spent in Macao for the purposes of assessing the above-mentioned social security entitlements. The scope of medical certification required for applications for sickness allowance under the Social Security System has been extended to cover medical practitioners in the Cooperation Zone. In addition, the revised law permits account owners under the Non-Mandatory Central Provident Fund to withdraw funds up to twice per year.

The Social Security Fund considers that the implementation of the new provisions will further harmonise the living environment of the Cooperation Zone with that of Macao, reinforce the two-tier social security entitlements of Macao residents in the Cooperation Zone, and more effectively address residents’ practical needs in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and daily life. For enquiries, residents may call 2853 2850 during office hours.