Revitalizing Downtown Cadillac: Brownfield redevelopment helps address housing needs

Like many communities across Michigan, Cadillac is working to expand housing opportunities while revitalizing its historic downtown. A former contaminated and vacant property on Mitchell Street is now playing an important role in that effort, showing how brownfield redevelopment can transform neglected sites into housing and economic opportunity.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) joined state and local leaders for a tour of Cadillac Lofts, a mixed-use redevelopment project that has converted a once-blighted site into housing and commercial space in the heart of downtown. The tour offered a firsthand look at how environmental cleanup and redevelopment are helping communities address housing shortages while strengthening local economies. Following the tour, EGLE Director Phil Roos convened a roundtable discussion with community leaders and development partners to discuss the importance of public-private partnerships in bringing projects like Cadillac Lofts to life.