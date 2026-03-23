Poland: Communication in a Crisis workshop for National Societies

The workshop was co-facilitated with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and organised in close cooperation with the Polish Red Cross (PRC). The participants, with backgrounds in communications or operations, practiced dealing with a crisis – combining a natural disaster, an armed conflict and disinformation – in a fictitious scenario. The exchanges during the workshop were summarised in a checklist that each National Society (NS) can use to put in place crisis management mechanisms, including coordination with other Movement partners. The event proved to be a useful platform for participants to share the existing communication approaches and tools they use in a crisis, and to deepen cooperation between NSs in the region.

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