Violence consumes land and lives in Mali

With no grain available, livestock farming was the residents’ last source of income. Then another event turned everything upside down: a fire.

“We relied heavily on our livestock to provide for ourselves, but after the attack on the village, the bush was set on fire. Gusts of wind fanned the flames and made them worse, and everything went up in smoke. No more fields, no more grazing land. The animals that survived the fire are now dying because they have no food,” says Samba*.

Bushfires have caused extensive damage to grazing lands, jeopardizing livestock feed and increasing families’ vulnerability.

Livestock, which is key to the survival of communities, has been decimated. In addition to providing meat and milk, livestock ensures a stable income for communities that depend on livestock farming. For those who make their living from farming, livestock is crucial for plowing the fields. Its disappearance increases communities’ vulnerability and exposes them to food insecurity.