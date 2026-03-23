Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit

AZERBAIJAN, March 23 - Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz

Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish all of you good health, happiness, and success in your work.

Novruz, with its ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred legacy passed down from our great ancestors to...

18 March 2026, 16:42