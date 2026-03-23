Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit
Dear compatriots,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish all of you good health, happiness, and success in your work.
Novruz, with its ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred legacy passed down from our great ancestors to...18 March 2026, 16:42
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