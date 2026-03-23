Submit Release
News Search

There were 374 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,930 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit

AZERBAIJAN, March 23 - Message of congratulation to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz

Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Novruz and wish all of you good health, happiness, and success in your work.

Novruz, with its ancient roots in the land of Azerbaijan, is a sacred legacy passed down from our great ancestors to...

18 March 2026, 16:42

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev arrived in Shamakhi district for visit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.