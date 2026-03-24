Liminal Custody and Securosys Launch Liminal HSM Vaults- a New Security Standard for Digital Assets

Liminal HSM Vaults Mahin Gupta CEO and Founder Liminal Custody Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys.

Built for banks and enterprises, the solution combines Liminal’s MPC-based authorization with Securosys’ certified HSM infrastructure

Securosys is proud to partner with Liminal Custody to help institutions secure their digital asset operations with greater confidence” — Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liminal Custody, a secure digital wallet and custody infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of Liminal HSM Vaults, a new institutional-grade solution designed to meet the security, control, and compliance demands of banks and enterprises entering the digital asset market.Developed in partnership with Securosys, the Swiss cybersecurity and encryption specialist, Liminal HSM Vaults combines Liminal's patent-pending Multi-Party Computation (MPC) authorization protocol with the proven security of Securosys Hardware Security Modules (HSMs). The solution was demonstrated using the Securosys Primus HSM E-Series, backed by FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification (FIPS 140-3 Level 3 in process).With institutional digital assets under management (AUM) projected to surpass $10 trillion by 2030 (Boston Consulting Group), the pressure on banks and enterprises to deploy certified, enterprise-grade security infrastructure has never been greater. The global Hardware Security Module market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6 percent through 2030 - driven primarily by financial services demand for certified cryptographic infrastructure.As financial institutions expand into digital assets, they face a defining challenge: adopting new asset classes without compromising the governance, resilience, and trust standards expected in traditional finance. Liminal HSM Vaults addresses this directly - uniting hardware-rooted protection with distributed authorization to deliver a defense-in-depth architecture that strengthens key control, minimizes single points of failure, and enables policy-driven authorization at institutional scale."At Liminal, we believe the future of institutional custody will be defined by security models that are both deeply resilient and operationally flexible," said Mahin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Liminal Custody. "With Liminal HSM Vaults, we have combined the static security of the HSM with the distributed security of MPC to deliver a solution that stands apart. Our banking and enterprise customers can now manage digital assets with the level of confidence, control, and assurance they expect from mission-critical infrastructure."Liminal HSM Vaults enables institutions to incorporate both online and offline devices into the authorization process, while embedding teams across compliance, security, and custody operations directly into transaction workflows. The system generates cryptographic proofs that allow the HSM to verify each authorization as valid, correctly issued, and aligned with internal policy controls."Securosys is proud to partner with Liminal Custody to help institutions secure their digital asset operations with greater confidence," said Robert Rogenmoser, CEO of Securosys. "By combining the certified protection of Securosys Primus HSMs with Liminal's innovative MPC-based authorization model, Liminal HSM Vaults delivers the security, governance, and cryptographic trust that banks and enterprises need to scale digital asset services responsibly."Liminal HSM Vaults is designed for banks, custodians, fintechs, and enterprises seeking stronger key sovereignty, resilient authorization workflows, and secure digital asset operations at scale.For more information, visit https://www.liminalcustody.com/hsm-vault/ About Liminal CustodyLiminal Custody (liminalcustody.com) is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, certified with ISO 27001 & 27701, and SOC Type 2 standards, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the globe, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.About SecurosysSecurosys SA, based in Zurich, is a global leader in cybersecurity, encryption and digital identity protection. Their Swiss-built Hardware Security Modules (HSM) secure financial markets, serving over half of the Tier 1 banks worldwide. Certified to the highest standards, their on-premises and cloud HSM solutions offer secure key generation, encryption, digital signing, and post-quantum readiness for finance, healthcare, government, and other industries.Video Link: https://youtu.be/15LET2kAvk0?si=mSwZQ6lNPwh2TeGq

Liminal HSM Vaults: Hybrid HSM & MPC Architecture for Institutional Digital Asset Custody

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