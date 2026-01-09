Liminal Custody Strengthens Presence through Membership in the Fintech Association of Japan

Liminal Custody https://www.liminalcustody.com/

Our goal is to empower Japanese institutions with the sophisticated tools required to navigate the digital economy while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity.” — Rajesh Sabari, CCO, Liminal Custody

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liminal Custody, a premier provider of institutional-grade digital asset custody and blockchain infrastructure, is pleased to announce its formal induction into the Fintech Association of Japan (FAJ). This strategic alignment underscores Liminal's commitment to the Japanese market and its role in shaping the future of secure, compliant digital finance.Headquartered in Singapore, Liminal provides a sophisticated digital asset technology platform designed to streamline complex operations for institutional investors and Web3 enterprises. By integrating advanced security protocols, certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards, and features like automated treasury and staking solutions, Liminal enables organizations to scale their digital asset initiatives with absolute confidence and regulatory precision.Says Rajesh Sabari , Chief Commercial Officer: "Our induction into the Fintech Association of Japan marks a pivotal milestone in Liminal’s global expansion. As Japan continues to lead with a robust regulatory framework for digital assets, we are eager to contribute our expertise in secure wallet infrastructure. Our goal is to empower Japanese institutions with the sophisticated tools required to navigate the digital economy while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and operational integrity."Elevating the Standard of Digital Asset ManagementArchitectural Excellence: Liminal provides the foundational wallet infrastructure that allows institutions to bypass the complexities of blockchain development.Regulatory Synergy: With built-in KYT and FATF Travel Rule protocols, Liminal bridges the gap between decentralized innovation and traditional financial governance.Operational Sophistication: Moving beyond basics, Liminal offers a comprehensive suite for staking and automated treasury management, ensuring capital efficiency for institutional partners.About Liminal CustodyLiminal Custody is a digital asset management infrastructure platform, certified with SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & 27701 standards, offering secure wallet infrastructure and custody-technology solutions for institutions across the digital asset spectrum. Headquartered in Singapore, with offices across India, UAE, and Taiwan, Liminal serves clients across the globe, helping them scale and manage digital asset operations securely and in compliance with regulatory standards.

