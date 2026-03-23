New AI Solution “eFraud Investigator” Accelerates Financial Discovery for High-Stakes Litigation

Naples, FL – March 18, 2026 – In high-net-worth divorce and fraud litigation, the “document dump” is a standard tactic. Opposing counsel often produces thousands of pages of unreadable, redacted financial statements to slow down the discovery process. Today, eFraud Services announced a new AI-powered platform that turns these “nightmare” files into audit-ready evidence in minutes.

eFraud Investigator was built to bridge the gap between discovery and forensic analysis. While traditional e-discovery tools make documents searchable, they rarely make the numbers usable. This new platform extracts, digitizes, and mathematically verifies financial transactions from static PDFs, allowing legal teams to get to the truth faster.

Defensible Data for Court

“Attorneys have been burned by software that guesses at numbers,” says Barbara Steinberg, CEO of eFraud Services. “In litigation, data integrity is everything. eFraud Investigator delivers virtually 100% extraction accuracy and automatically verifies every transaction against the statement’s ending balance — ensuring the evidence you present is mathematically identical to the source documents provided in discovery.”

Key Capabilities for Litigators:

Handle Redactions & Rotations: The AI is trained to handle the specific “messy” reality of subpoenaed records.

The AI is trained to handle the specific “messy” reality of subpoenaed records. Immediate Case Triage: A built-in dashboard visualizes the flow of funds instantly, allowing attorneys to decide if a case is worth pursuing before investing in hours of forensic accounting.

A built-in dashboard visualizes the flow of funds instantly, allowing attorneys to decide if a case is worth pursuing before investing in hours of forensic accounting. Cost Recovery: Drastically reduces the billable hours associates spend on manual data entry.

eFraud Services Inc. was founded in January 2020 by Barbara Steinberg (CEO) and Robert Hayum (COO) and is headquartered in Naples, FL. Barbara brings over 20 years of experience working with bank statements and financial documents for fraud detection, serving clients across federal, state, and local government agencies, law firms, and forensic accounting firms. Widely recognized as a leading expert in bank statement formats, she holds a BS in Medical Computer Science from SUNY Downstate, an MS in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University, and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Robert Hayum brings decades of enterprise technology leadership, including serving as VP of IT at Revlon and senior roles at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC). He holds a BS and MS in Electrical Engineering, the latter from MIT, where he contributed to systems used in the Apollo lunar landing program.

eFraud Services Inc.

2430 Vanderbilt Beach Blvd Ste 108-251 Naples, FL 34109

2398428224

barbara@efraudservices.com

https://efraudservices.com

Press Contact : Barbara Steinberg

https://vimeo.com/1068821970?fl=ip&fe=ec

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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