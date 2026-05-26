Miles Mediation & Arbitration’s New Case Management Platform, Adira, and Brand-New Website are Now Live

Atlanta, Georgia – Miles Mediation & Arbitration (Miles) has launched a new website and Adira, a new case management platform designed to make working with Miles easier and more intuitive than ever before.

“As one of the fastest growing ADR firms in the country, we are continually evolving, and that means enhancing not only the services we offer clients, but how we serve our clients,” says Parag Shah, CEO of Miles. “Our new website and Adira, our new case management platform, will make it easier for clients to find the right neutral for their cases, check neutral availability, schedule mediations, access case information, and explore other services — all in one streamlined, easy-to-use place.”

The upgrades include the following features:

Improved search functionality

Find the right neutral for your case more quickly, with better filtering and more intuitive results.

Find the right neutral for your case more quickly, with better filtering and more intuitive results. Real-time neutral availability

View and compare availability instantly — so scheduling takes less time.

View and compare availability instantly — so scheduling takes less time. Expanded access to Miles’ services

Easily explore and book services like ADR OnDemand, arbitration, special master appointments, and private trials — all in one place.

Easily explore and book services like ADR OnDemand, arbitration, special master appointments, and private trials — all in one place. Simplified document handling

Upload, access, and manage case materials more efficiently to our encrypted, secure platform.

Upload, access, and manage case materials more efficiently to our encrypted, secure platform. Practice development tools

Access to thought leadership, continuing legal education courses, and other resources to help you thrive in your legal practice.

“The idea behind these enhancements is simple: to provide an exceptional experience to the clients we serve, leaving them free to focus on their cases, and their own clients,” adds Shah. “And we look forward to continuing to respond to our clients’ needs as Miles expands.”

Miles Mediation & Arbitration is shaping the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) industry with our comprehensive professional services model that combines the expertise of our highly skilled, diverse panel of neutrals with an unparalleled level of client support to guide and empower parties to fair, timely, and cost-effective resolution regardless of case size, specialization, or complexity. For more information, please call 888-305-3553 or email support@milesadr.com.

Miles Mediation & Arbitration

115 Perimeter Center Place Suite 1100 Atlanta, GA 30346

888-305-3553

kbond@milesadr.com

Press Contact : Kimber Bond

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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