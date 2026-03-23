Williston Barracks/ Serious Bodily Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26A1002259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: March 22nd, 2026 @ 1645 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 N

TOWN: Williston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 83.1

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Travis McGurran

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious, life-threatening

HOSPITAL: UVM

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a sing vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Williston, Chittenden County, Vermont. Troopers, EMS, and Williston Fire responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1 had left the roadway, into the median striking multiple trees. Upon arrival Troopers observed the operator, Travis McGurran 3/23/1976, who was unconscious and entrapped in the smoking vehicle. With the assistance of Williston Fire + EMS and medical personnel, McGurran was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center. During this time I89 was down to one lane around the exit 12 area north bound for approximately two hours.

The contributing factors and cause of the crash are still under investigation.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A