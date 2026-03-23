Williston Barracks/ Serious Bodily Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A1002259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Cavic
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: March 22nd, 2026 @ 1645 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 N
TOWN: Williston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile Marker 83.1
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Travis McGurran
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlesex, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious, life-threatening
HOSPITAL: UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received a report of a sing vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in the town of Williston, Chittenden County, Vermont. Troopers, EMS, and Williston Fire responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation indicated that vehicle #1 had left the roadway, into the median striking multiple trees. Upon arrival Troopers observed the operator, Travis McGurran 3/23/1976, who was unconscious and entrapped in the smoking vehicle. With the assistance of Williston Fire + EMS and medical personnel, McGurran was safely removed from the vehicle and transported to UVM Medical Center. During this time I89 was down to one lane around the exit 12 area north bound for approximately two hours.
The contributing factors and cause of the crash are still under investigation.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
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