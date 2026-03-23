LANTANA LED Earns Industry-First IDCA Certification for Mission-Critical Data Center Lighting

LANTANA LED becomes the first lighting manufacturer certified by IDCA for data center use, earning G2 ratings for key fixtures and a G3 rating for its RDU

This certification reinforces our commitment to delivering lighting solutions that data center operators can trust at the highest levels of performance and resilience.” — Samuel Rabinowitz, CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LANTANA LED , a leader in innovative commercial and industrial lighting solutions, today announced it is the first lighting manufacturer to receive certification from the International Data Center Authority ( IDCA ) for its Edge Linear Series, Illucent Troffer, Neoteric Twin Linear, and Remote Driver Unit (RDU). The certification validates that these solutions meet rigorous mission-critical expectations for reliability, efficiency, resilience, and performance—helping data center operators specify lighting with confidence in environments where uptime is non-negotiable.“Data centers demand complete reliability, and lighting plays a critical role in safe operations and uptime,” said Sam Rabinowitz, CEO at LANTANA LED. “Being the first lighting manufacturer certified by IDCA is a powerful validation of our engineering rigor and our deep understanding of mission-critical environments."Individual Fixture RatingsIDCA independently evaluated LANTANA LED’s fixtures and Remote Driver Unit across design, engineering, and operational performance, rating them against global mission-critical standards for reliability, efficiency, resilience, and innovation.Edge Linear Series — G2(“Excellent”): Recognized for strong efficiency, long-term availability, resilient design, and advanced innovation, including integration-ready controls for modern data center environments.Illucent Troffer — G2(“Excellent”): Recognized for reliable, high-efficiency performance, long service life, and versatile deployment—delivering consistent illumination, strong resilience, and advanced control compatibility for mission-critical applications.Neoteric Twin Linear — G2(“Excellent”): Recognized for exceptional flexibility, strong efficiency, and advanced innovation, combining long-life availability, scalable configurations, and a control-ready design to support diverse data center applications.Remote Driver Unit (RDU) — G3: ("Good") Recognized for resilient, mission-critical design that supports distributed low-voltage power and enables driver components to be relocated away from the hot aisle, helping reduce localized thermal load and support stable performance in demanding environments.LANTANA LED’s certified solutions are engineered for demanding environments, offering advanced optics, robust construction, and seamless integration with leading smart controls. The company’s focus on sustainability is reflected in EPD Smart certification, Declare certification, the use of recycled materials, and an end-of-life recycling program—supporting customers’ performance goals alongside long-term environmental initiatives.For more information, visit www.lantanaled.com or contact sales@lantanaled.com.About LANTANA LEDLANTANA LED delivers high-performance, sustainable lighting solutions for commercial and industrial applications. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer service, LANTANA LED supports clients across diverse industries, including data centers, education, retail, and more.About IDCAInternational Data Center Authority (IDCA) is the global independent Digital Economy think tank that works with nations to create AI policies, Digital Hubs, and Digital Economies by standardizing approaches, selection, design, feasibility, operations, and related processes and methodologies for digital infrastructure and related systems. IDCA is represented in more than 40 countries and is active globally in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.