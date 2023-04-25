LANTANA LED Burns Brighter with Expanded Leadership and Product Offerings

Thanks to Sam and the incredible LANTANA LED team, the business has grown more than 740% under his stewardship.”
— Drew Buechley
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since its inception, LANTANA LED has evolved from education to include commercial offices, retail, and hospitality. Digital infrastructure remains a key market and product focus, with over 77,000 LANTANA LED fixtures illuminating over 30 million square feet of data center space throughout the United States.
This month marks the 10th anniversary of LANTANA LED. Over the past decade of delivering distinctive illumination, it has developed a reputation for reliability, excellence, and flexibility. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary, LANTANA LED is excited to announce leadership promotions and expansion of the team and product portfolio.
Today, LANTANA LED announces the promotion of Samuel Rabinowitz from General Manager to CEO. Sam has played an active role in the business for more than six years, working with supply chain, sales, and product before moving formally into a leadership position within the business unit in 2018.
“Sam has been deeply engaged in customer acquisition and support, as well as accomplishing international supply change transitions, managing to mitigate the pandemic impacts as much as possible, all while expanding the team across the board,” said Drew Buechley, CEO of PFI.
“I am honored to be a part of this dynamic, innovative, and responsive team as we continue to deliver market-leading lighting solutions to our customers,” said Sam Rabinowitz, CEO of LANTANA LED. Continued leadership team expansion at LANTANA LED includes Lisa Brady, who recently accepted the position of Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
“I am thrilled that Lisa has taken on this leadership role at the company. Lisa’s marketing background and extensive experience in channel sales offer tremendous value to LANTANA LED and will have a significant impact on the forward momentum and growth of the company in the years to come,” said Rabinowitz.
With the launch of LANTANA LED’s Edge Linear earlier this month, the first of the new family of digital infrastructure-grade products, the company offers the highest value and efficiency for mission-critical new construction and renovation projects. The New LANTANA LED Edge fixtures are designed to lower data center material, installation, and labor costs saving between $2-$5 per square foot. In keeping with the distinctive profile of LANTANA LED’s Architectural fixtures, the Edge Linear is lightweight and slim, allowing easy installation with minimal hardware. Because of the thin profile, they require less space than traditional lighting solutions and have a higher illumination output, all while using fewer watts. The Edge products are designed for high-heat areas and are UL Certified for elevated ambient operating temperatures up to 70°C. 20% indirect and 80% direct light distribution offers improved visibility of cable trays for ongoing maintenance using a single LED channel for maximal energy efficiency.
"After years of working in collaboration with owners, electrical contractors, and engineers, we are thrilled with the development of the Edge family to directly address key friction points, namely - temperature rating, speed to install, ease of operation, energy efficiency, and price," said Rabinowitz.
“With the Edge Linear’s higher lumen output, owners can now repurpose the wattage savings to revenue-generating servers while driving PUE towards 1,” said Lisa Brady, Vice President of Sales & Marketing of LANTANA LED. “I’m constantly impressed by the innovation and possibilities LANTANA LED offers owners and operators in the digital infrastructure space.”
With these new product offerings and a strong leadership team, LANTANA LED is poised to be a shining star in the lighting industry.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.