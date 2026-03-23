A 6-Year-Old’s Question Sparked a New Category in Pet

StitchLeash

StitchLeash® announces 2026 retail collection debut at Global Pet Expo, introducing modular leash system for pet owners

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every dog parent knows the juggle — treats, keys, waste bags, water bowls — all before the walk even starts. For years, the only solution has been more gear: fanny packs, crossbody bags, and overstuffed pockets.As dogs become part of everyday life — from errands to travel — pet parents are looking for simpler, more integrated ways to walk. StitchLeash® was built to change that. One Leash. Zero Juggle. Always Walk Ready.Three years ago, entrepreneur Jenni Morse heard her then 6-year-old son Cooper ask: “Why can’t you just put it on the leash?” That moment became the foundation of an entirely new category in pet: a modular walk system built directly on the leash.Today, StitchLeashis the 2025 Pet Innovation Award Winner for Leash Innovation of the Year and is debuting its 2026 Retail Collection at Global Pet Expo, March 25–27 in Orlando (Startup Pavilion, Booth SU28), marking its largest retail expansion to date.“Pet parents have been forced to rely on fanny packs and extra gear for years. We asked a different question — why not build the system directly onto the leash? We created the first truly modular walk system on the leash, and now we’re taking it national.”— Jenni Morse, Founder & CEO, StitchLeashA New Kind of Walk SystemStitchLeash is the first modular Clip & Go™ Walk System built directly on the leash. Accessories — treat pouches, collapsible water bowls, waste bag holders, and everyday essentials like keys — clip securely onto four attachment points. No extra bags. No stuffed pockets. No juggling.Already embraced by thousands of pet parents nationwide and named 2025 Leash Innovation of the Year, StitchLeash is now scaling into national distribution as demand grows among modern, on-the-go pet owners.The 2026 Collection introduces an expanded accessory lineup, retail-ready packaging, and an optimized shelf footprint for independent and national retailers.From a Child’s Idea to a National BrandCooper is now 9 years old and already part of a third-generation family of inventors. What started as a simple question during a family dog walk has grown into a company redefining how people walk their dogs. StitchLeash launched direct-to-consumer and in select independent retailers and is now actively expanding into regional and national retail partnerships as part of its 2026 growth strategy.About StitchLeashStitchLeashis a women-owned, AAPI-owned, WBENC-certified company representing three generations of inventors, donating 10% of profits to animal welfare and entrepreneurship initiatives. Available at stitchleash.com and in select independent retailers nationwide.Global Pet Expo | March 25–27, 2026 | Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL | Startup Pavilion — Booth SU28Press Kit: madesimpli.co/global2026 | Press: pr@stitchleash.com | Wholesale: wholesale@stitchleash.com

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